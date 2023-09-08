MiniCo Recognized as 5-Star Program Administrator by Insurance Business America

"MiniCo's unmatched industry specialization combined with unparalleled customer service and ongoing focus on coverage innovation, is the key to our program administration success." - Rick Krouner, MiniCo President, Specialty Programs Division Tweet this

Jim Henry, MiniCo President, National Programs Division, added, "MiniCo has earned its reputation as an agile industry leader by providing our agency partners with value-added programs, responsive customer service, and innovative technology. From underwriting and binding, to claims handling and everything in between, MiniCo is a consistent and reliable program partner to our carriers, agents, and policyholders."

Headquartered in Phoenix with offices in New York, Washington, and California, MiniCo partners with an expansive network of independent agents and select wholesalers. Our exclusive programs include self-storage, New York contractors' liability, nonprofit and social services, agribusiness, artisan contractors, fine art and collectibles, and more. Many programs are available nationwide, and all are offered in partnership with A-rated carriers.

About MiniCo Insurance

MiniCo was founded in 1974 as a provider of specialty insurance products for the self-storage industry. Today the company is one of the largest program administrators in the United States, offering multiple specialty property and casualty insurance products for a variety of unique industries and exposures. MiniCo is a Jencap company. For more information, visit MiniCo.com.

