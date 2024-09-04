MiniCo Recognized as a 5-Star Program Administrator by Insurance Business America

"We are honored to be recognized by the industry for the commitment and hard work of our team." - Jim Henry, MiniCo President, National Programs Division Post this

Rick Krouner, MiniCo President, Specialty Programs Division, added, "MiniCo has earned its reputation as an agile industry leader by providing our agency partners with value-added programs, innovative technology and automation, and responsive customer service from start to finish. From underwriting and binding, to claims handling and everything in between, MiniCo is a consistent and reliable program partner to our carriers, agents and brokers, and policyholders."

Celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2024, MiniCo is a full-service program administrator with diverse capabilities including underwriting, binding authority, and claims as well as claims third-party administrator and product development teams.

About MiniCo Insurance Agency

MiniCo, a Jencap company, is one of the largest program administrators in the United States, offering exclusive specialty programs and insurance products for a variety of unique industries and exposures. Headquartered in Phoenix with offices in New York, Washington, California, and Georgia, MiniCo partners with an expansive network of independent agents and select wholesalers. For more information, click here.

Media Contact

