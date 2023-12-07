Minister And University President Addresses Sceptics Using Their Own Language

Xulon Press presents proof for God's existence and an examination of the doctrine of salvation.

MILWAUKEE, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Eric A. Folds answers age-old questions from atheists, agnostics, and believers in Justification By Faith Alone & Saved By Grace Alone: Proof Of God ($20.49, paperback, 9781662888380; $9.99, e-book, 9781662888397).

In order to arrive at a full assurance of salvation by grace alone, one must accept God's existence, Christ's identity and resurrection, and the paradox between justification by faith alone versus the judgement of works. Folds addresses all of these issues in the light of ancient history, astrophysics, quantum physics, and more.