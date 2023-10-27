Minister Farrakhan addresses the Nation of Islam's lawsuit filed against the ADL and SWC

The Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan will speak to the lawsuit He and the Nation of Islam filed on October 16, 2023, against the Anti-Defamation League, its CEO Jonathan Greenblatt, the Simon Wiesenthal Center, and one of its directors, Rabbi Abraham Cooper for alleged First Amendment violations and defamation.

CHICAGO, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan will speak to the lawsuit He and the Nation of Islam filed on October 16, 2023 in US District Court for the Southern District of New York (Case Number: 1:2023cv09110), against the Anti-Defamation League, its CEO Jonathan Greenblatt, the Simon Wiesenthal Center, and one of its directors, Rabbi Abraham Cooper for alleged First Amendment violations and defamation.

Tune in at NOI.org, Saturday, October 28, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. E.S.T.

Media Contact

Sa'ad Muhammad, Nation of Islam, 1 602-922-3536, [email protected], https://noi.org

SOURCE Nation of Islam