Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources Unveils Official Website for Multilateral Industrial Policy Forum in Riyadh

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources and the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) have launched the official website for the Multilateral Industrial Policy Forum, which they plan to organize on October 23-24, 2024, in Riyadh. The forum aims to foster dialogue and partnerships in industrial policies, contributing to the Sustainable Development Goals , which are also in line with Saudi Vision 2030.