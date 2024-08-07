Minivasive Pain & Orthopedics Opens New Clinic in One Oak Park

Opening our eleventh clinic is a milestone we're incredibly proud of. Our goal is to be your first choice for interventional pain management, orthopedic care, spine care, and regenerative medicine. Post this

Opening our eleventh clinic is a milestone we're incredibly proud of. Our goal is to be your first choice for interventional pain management, orthopedic care, spine care, and regenerative medicine.

Now, residents of West Houston can experience the exceptional care that Minivasive is known for and start reclaiming their lives. Whether you're struggling with painful joints, debilitating migraines, or any other chronic pain, our dedicated team is here to help you live life to the fullest, pain-free.

Come visit us at our One Oak Park clinic located at 6002 Rogerdale Rd, Suite 590, Houston, TX 77072. We're open and ready to serve you. To schedule an appointment, give us a call at 346-800-6001. We look forward to welcoming you to our new clinic and being part of your journey to a pain-free life.

About Minivasive Pain & Orthopedics

At Minivasive Pain & Orthopedics, we're committed to treating acute and chronic pain with the highest standards of care and quality. Our minimally invasive techniques are designed to deliver maximum results, helping you quickly get back to the activities you love. With a focus on proven effectiveness and a relaxed, friendly atmosphere, Minivasive is your trusted partner in pain relief and recovery.

For more information about our services or to find a location near you, visit MinivasivePain.com.

