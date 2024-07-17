Minivasive Pain & Orthopedics Unveils New Clinic in Pearland, TX

"Our philosophy is to treat patients like family," said Dr. Phong Le of Minivasive Pain & Orthopedics. "We pride ourselves on our outstanding team. When you step into our Pearland clinic, you can trust you're in the best hands for managing your pain and improving your quality of life." Post this

"Our philosophy has always been to treat patients as if they were our own family," said Dr. Phong Le, physician at Minivasive Pain & Orthopedics. "We take immense pride in our outstanding team of doctors and midlevel practitioners. When you step into our Pearland clinic, you can trust that you're in the best hands for managing your pain and improving your quality of life."

Opening our tenth location is a significant milestone, but it's just the beginning. In the coming months, Minivasive Pain & Orthopedics will continue to expand, with new locations opening in the greater Houston area, including One Oak Park. Our goal is to be your top choice for interventional pain management, orthopedic care, spine care, and regenerative medicine.

Now, residents of Pearland, TX, can experience the exceptional care that Minivasive Pain & Orthopedics is known for and start reclaiming their lives. Whether you're suffering from painful joints or debilitating migraines, our dedicated team is here to help you live life to the fullest, pain-free. Visit our Pearland clinic at 11233 Shadow Creek Parkway, Ste 121, Pearland, TX 77584. Phone: 346-800-6001.

About Minivasive Pain & Orthopedics Minivasive Pain & Orthopedics is committed to treating acute and chronic pain with the highest standards of care and quality. Our minimally invasive techniques deliver maximum results, allowing patients to swiftly return to the joys of everyday life. With proven effectiveness and a relaxed atmosphere, Minivasive Pain & Orthopedics is your trusted partner in pain relief and recovery

Media Contact

Angeline Burts, Minivasive Pain & Orthopedics, 346-800-6001, [email protected], https://minivasivepain.com

SOURCE Minivasive Pain & Orthopedics