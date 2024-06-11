Minneapolis Northwest Tourism Brings Gus Macker Back to the Twin Cities

Cyd Haynes, CEO of Minneapolis Northwest Tourism said, "We are excited to bring back this legacy charity event that is a beloved family festival. Winners get a trophy at the end of the tournament, and our six recipient organizations can magnify their long-lasting impact in the community." Post this

Cyd Haynes, CEO of Minneapolis Northwest Tourism and chair of the Twin Cities Gus Macker committee said, "We are excited to bring back this legacy charity event that is a beloved family festival. We believe these two days in August will not only bring together Twin Cities' sports enthusiasts, but welcome alumni Gus Macker players traveling to Brooklyn Park from all around the country. Winners get a trophy at the end of the tournament, and our six recipient organizations can magnify their long-lasting impact in the community."

Recipient organizations include: Minnesota Chill Foundation (providing academic and athletic programming to educate student scholars for future success), The Inner Hero (providing youth with educational career resources and mentorships that empower productive citizens), Brooklyn Park Athletic Association (benefitting the physical, mental, moral and character development of youth regardless of ability or financial status), Hawa's Wings (cultivating and empowering the entrepreneurial spirit within students), Forward Thinking (using sports as a vehicle to cultivate, inspire, prevent violence and guide youth toward a successful future) and Big Brothers Big Sisters Twin Cities (creating and supporting relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth).

Gus Macker celebrates its 50th anniversary this year. The original tournament was started by Scott McNeal (aka Gus Macker) who invited eighteen of his neighborhood friends to play over the weekend on his parent's driveway during March Madness. The tournament continued to gain popularity, eventually hit the road in 1987, and has become a staple in recreational sports.

Since then, the Macker tour has expanded, holding 1500+ tournaments with more than 2.8 million players—male and female from seven years of age to 50+—and more than 30 million spectators.

Registration at: macker.com/local/brooklyn-park. Deadline is July 29, 2024.

Minneapolis Northwest Tourism is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting the vibrant cities of Brooklyn Center and Brooklyn Park – aka Minneapolis Northwest. This area provides a blend of big-city adventure, multicultural flavor and rustic tranquility with family attractions, outdoor recreation, unique venues and diverse dining options. Situated just minutes from downtown Minneapolis, this affordable and accessible location is also the ideal launchpad from which to experience the Twin Cities and surrounding areas. Learn more at: mplsnw.com.

