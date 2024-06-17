Minnesota Connections Academy Celebrates Graduates From Across The State

These students came to our school in search of an opportunity to learn in a way that works best for them, and they thrived. Our Class of 2024 is ready to move on with the skills they learned to take on whatever challenges lie ahead. Post this

During the ceremony, several of the graduates gave remarks to their classmates, including Anna Simons of Plymouth. Anna came to Minnesota Connections Academy prior to her junior year to be in a more individualized learning environment. Anna encouraged her classmates, as they move on to new challenges, to not lose the determination that helped them to reach their high school graduation.

"We must confront the distaste that change, and the unknown future, can leave in our thoughts," Anna said. "Although we grow up thinking only of the future, we must put faith in ourselves and know it is okay for these thoughts to come about. Just always know you can do anything you put your mind to while enjoying life to the fullest day by day."

The Class of 2024 is the 16th graduating class for the virtual school that serves students in grades K–12. Among Minnesota Connections Academy's Class of 2024, 26 percent plan to attend a two- or four-year college or university including the University of Minnesota, University of Wisconsin, University of Northwestern – St Paul, Itasca Community College, Minnesota State and St. Cloud State. Nearly half of the graduates have plans to enter the workforce and others plan to join the military, take a gap year, or pursue vocational training. During the ceremony more than 90 members of the graduating class were presented with their gold cords in recognition of their academic excellence in specific areas of study.

Minnesota Connections Academy is an established online school that provides students with the continuous support of highly skilled teachers and a curriculum focused on academics and building fundamental life skills. The school's teachers are specially trained to bring their skills and personality to the virtual classroom and emphasize the importance of fostering meaningful connections with students and their families. Learning plans are flexible and can be tailored based on a student's specific needs.

As a full-time online school, Minnesota Connections Academy combines traditional courses with industry-leading, career-focused options through its expanded college and career course offering designed to help students develop the right skills, gain real-world experiences, and make industry connections. The school also provides flexible learning plans that can be tailored based on a student's specific needs.

Enrollment for the 2024-2025 academic year is currently open. Minnesota Connections Academy is hosting online information sessions for families interested in learning more about virtual education. For more information about Minnesota Connections Academy or to begin the enrollment process, please visit http://www.MinnesotaConnectionsAcademy.com or call 800-382-6010.

About Minnesota Connections Academy

Minnesota Connections Academy (MNCA) is a unique, tuition-free, online public school for K-12 students. Every day, we create a high-quality educational experience that keeps students motivated and engaged in a safe, virtual learning environment. In addition to academics, teachers focus on building fundamental life skills, working closely with families to help students learn how they learn best. Here, students gain the skills and confidence they need to direct their own educational journey, learning to thrive in the real world by first learning how to be resourceful and resilient. For more information, call 1-800-382-6010 or visit http://www.MinnesotaConnectionsAcademy.com.

