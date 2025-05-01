Minnesota County Is Still Reaping Huge Benefits from ASAP Service Five Years Later

Rarely does the public-safety sector encounter a decision that is a no-brainer — but implementing ASAP Service is one of them. I urge every ECC to do so as soon as possible. Post this

Anoka County ECC has handled 911 and nonemergency calls for service, and has dispatched the appropriate emergency response, since 1974. ECC officials sought a way to lessen the impact of alarm- and sensor-generated calls for a variety of reasons. One is that the 911 community has been suffering from an acute staffing shortage for several years — it is estimated that 77 percent of ECCs nationwide are understaffed.

Another reason for the ECC to address the high volume of alarm-and sensor-generated calls that it was receiving is that the role of 911 telecommunicators is inherently stressful and such calls exacerbate that stress. ECCs nationwide field about 240 million calls for emergency service annually and most of them involve life-and-death situations. Consequently, it is estimated that 25 to 44 percent of telecommunicators have experienced Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) at some point in their careers.

Arguably the most important reason, however, is that the legacy approach to handling alarm- and sensor-generated calls is time-consuming and prone to human error on several levels. Both outcomes are highly detrimental to the ability of emergency responders to save lives.

Traditionally, alarm- and sensor-generated alerts have been delivered to ECCs via telephone. Each one requires interaction between alarm-monitoring-center personnel and 911 telecommunicators. Sometimes it takes as many as five voice calls to deliver the information needed by the ECC to dispatch the appropriate emergency response.

ASAP Service eliminates these inefficiencies by automating the alarm-notification process and directly integrating with an ECC's computer-aided-dispatch (CAD) system. The platform electronically transmits alarm and sensor data directly into the CAD system, reducing response times by up to two minutes. Further, the automation that ASAP Service provides also reduces administrative call load significantly, freeing telecommunicators to prioritize 911 calls that require their unique skills and expertise.

Anoka County ECC implemented ASAP Service in 2020. Today, about 36 percent of the alarm- and sensor-generated calls that reach the center do so via ASAP Service.

Consequently, the human errors that plagued the legacy approach to handling alarm- and sensor-generated calls have been reduced dramatically because verbal information-sharing for such calls has been eliminated, as has manual data entry into the CAD system. Further, the platform provides pre-verified addresses, eliminating transcription and geographical errors that can delay emergency responses.

"Rarely does the public-safety sector encounter a decision that is a no-brainer — but implementing ASAP Service is one of them," Morrissey said. "I urge every ECC to do so as soon as possible."

Learn more about how TMA's ASAP Service is saving lives every day nationwide at www.ASAP911.org.

About Anoka County Emergency Communications

Anoka County Emergency Communications has been providing public-safety communications services to the citizens of Anoka County since 1974. The department answers 9-1-1 and non-emergency calls — about 400,000 annually — for the county's 367,018 citizens and provides dispatch services for 11 law-enforcement agencies and 17 fire departments. The department also is responsible for operating and maintaining the countywide 800 megahertz (MHz) public-safety radio system that is used by all emergency responders in the county, which is the fourth-largest by population in the state.

About The Monitoring Association

The Monitoring Association (TMA), formerly the Central Station Alarm Association (CSAA), is an internationally recognized non-profit trade association that represents professional monitoring companies, security systems integrators, and providers of products and services to the industry. Incorporated in 1950, TMA represents its members before Congress and regulatory agencies on the local, state and federal levels, and other authorities having jurisdiction (AHJs) over the industry. Learn more online at https://tma.us/about-tma/.

About TMA's ASAP Service

Launched in 2011 as a public-private partnership, TMA's Automated Secure Alarm Protocol (ASAP) service allows for the direct electronic dispatch of first responder calls for service from alarm companies to PSAPs and ECCs. Increasing the accuracy and efficiency of dispatches, the ASAP service utilizes ANSI standard protocols developed cooperatively by the Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials (APCO) and The Monitoring Association (TMA).

Media Contact

Alex Oltmanns, Pipitone, 1 412-321-0879, [email protected]

SOURCE Anoka County Emergency