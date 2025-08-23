Minnesota Startup EFFBOMB to Appear on National TV Show America's Real Deal

Minnesota startup EFFBOMB makes national TV debut on America's Real Deal August 29 on Roku, showcasing its pill-free nutrition tablets designed to drop into coffee. Viewers can watch, vote, and support the homegrown brand as it competes through year-end.
MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Founded by Minnesota entrepreneur Kevin Murphy, EFFBOMB is revolutionizing daily nutrition by eliminating pills and making health effortless. The company's flagship product is a dissolvable effervescent tablet designed to drop into coffee — delivering essential vitamins and minerals without the nausea or inconvenience of traditional supplements.
EFFBOMB will compete against other emerging companies on America's Real Deal, a reality business competition show where viewers don't just watch — they vote, share, and invest in the brands they love. The competition runs through the end of the year.
"This is more than just a TV appearance — it's a chance to show the nation that health can be simple, enjoyable, and built into a daily habit people already love," said Murphy. "EFFBOMB was born in Minnesota, manufactured in Minnesota, and now we're ready to take it nationwide."
Viewers can tune in on Roku starting August 29 and support EFFBOMB throughout the competition by voting and sharing the brand's story.
For more information, visit www.eff-bomb.com, www.effbomb.com or follow @effbombofficial on all socials.
Media Contact
Kevin R Murphy, EFFBOMB, 1 6124424456, [email protected], www.eff-bomb.com
SOURCE EFFBOMB
Share this article