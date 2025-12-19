Minnesota Town Opts for Penetron over Competitor Solution for Best Concrete Durability

Apple Valley Ready Mix used PENETRON ADMIX SB for the first time and was impressed with the ease of dosage (1 bag/yard), durable packaging (pails rather than cardboard boxes), our on-site technical support, and most importantly, attractive pricing. Post this

"In 2019, the construction of a new water treatment plant became more urgent for the Ramsey community when local water sources revealed above-recommended levels of manganese in the drinking water," says Patrick O'Brien, Western Region Sales Manager for Penetron USA.

Both iron and manganese occur naturally in ground water wells in Minnesota. While safe to drink, iron can give water a disagreeable metallic taste and cause discoloration. Manganese also occurs naturally, and some manganese is necessary for good health. But high levels over the long-term can affect memory, attention, and motor skills, especially in infants.

Designed by Oertel Architects, the $32 million Ramsey WTP uses a gravity filtration system with a backwash reclaim basin, six conventional dual-media gravity filters, a clearwell, and a reservoir. There are also chemical storage tanks for chlorine, permanganate, phosphate, hydro-fluosilicic acid, and polymer.

Originally, a competitive concrete waterproofing solution was specified for the Ramsey WTP project. Penetron reached out to AE2S, the project manager, and Design Tree Engineering, the structural engineer, to request approval for PENETRON ADMIX SB, a crystalline waterproofing admixture, as the superior concrete waterproofing material. PENETRON ADMIX SB is non-toxic and NSF 61-certified for potable water applications.

PENETRON ADMIX SB was subsequently approved for the project. Apple Valley Ready Mix, the concrete ready-mix supplier, added the admixture to 4,100 yds3 of concrete used to construct the water storage and holding tanks.

"Apple Valley Ready Mix used PENETRON ADMIX SB for the first time and was impressed with the ease of dosage (1 bag/yard), durable packaging (pails rather than cardboard boxes), our on-site technical support, and most importantly, attractive pricing," adds Patrick O'Brien.

