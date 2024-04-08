Minnesota's Top-Selling THC Beverage Brand Trail Magic Wins National Honors at the High Spirits Awards in California

"The THC market has grown so rapidly over the last couple of years, but we've been able to set ourselves apart from the pack by making a beverage that people really enjoy." Post this

The company won Best Infused Ready-to-Drink Beverages for its Half and Half iced tea-lemonade flavor, and scored a silver award for its Lime Margarita. Other Trail Magic flavors include Berry Basil, Mimosa, and Hop Water—both Half and Half and Lime Margarita offer options for 5mg and 10mg doses of hemp-derived THC.

All canned flavors are available in 11 states nationwide and on-tap at the Minneapolis Cider Co. They're also available for online order in 32 states. Coming from a background in cider production, co-founder Jason Dayton says that flavor has always been a top priority in their process.

"Since we launched Trail Magic in 2022, our biggest priorities have been taste and quality," says Dayton, co-founder of Trail Magic and Minneapolis Cider Co. "The THC market has grown so rapidly over the last couple of years, but we've been able to set ourselves apart from the pack by making a beverage that people really enjoy. We always hear that Trail Magic is the best-tasting product on the market, so to get this award is a huge reassurance that we're making the best product we can."

The Trailblazers of THC Beverages

Trail Magic launched in July 2022, just weeks after Minnesota changed its laws allowing for hemp-derived THC in edible and drinkable products. Since then, hordes of Minnesota-based beverage and edibles manufacturers have followed suit, ushering low-dose THC products into the mainstream culture.

With Minnesota leading the nation in THC beverage production, Dayton is eager to see more people get introduced to low-dose THC consumption.

"Low-dose THC is great for people looking for a social alternative from alcohol, which is especially big among the Gen Z market," says Dayton. "There's still a long way to go in terms of education around hemp-derived THC, but we're excited to see more and more people getting into it through these beverages and finding new ways to enjoy themselves."

Learn more about Trail Magic at www.drinktrailmagic.com

About Trail Magic

Launched in July 2022, Trail Magic is inspired by the great outdoors. The name comes from a term many hikers along the Pacific Crest Trail like to use—a term defined by discovering unexpected joys. The brand has stayed true to its nature-loving identity by launching the Trail Magic Hiking Club, which meets up for monthly group hikes and trail cleanup projects. Trail Magic now has five flavors of THC beverage available in cans and on-tap at the Minneapolis Cider Company—its beverages are now being distributed in 11 states, and are available online in 32 states.

Stay connected to Trail Magic:

Media Contact

Lauren Sauer, Trail Magic, 1 612-767-2403, [email protected], www.drinktrailmagic.com

SOURCE Trail Magic