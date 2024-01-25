Minnie Rose Pledges Full Support to UJA with Donation from Exclusive "Shalom Sweater"

The 'Shalom Sweater' goes beyond fashion; it stands as a powerful symbol of unity and a heartfelt tribute. Join us in creating a meaningful impact. Together, we can support UJA's crucial work. Post this

The United Jewish Appeal works tirelessly to support communities, focusing on education, social services, and fostering cultural connections. UJA's efforts in addressing social issues, promoting education, and enhancing the quality of life for people in need align with Minnie Rose's vision of making a meaningful difference in the world.

Minnie Rose's commitment to donating all proceeds from this campaign to UJA is a testament to the brand's dedication to impactful philanthropy. This initiative offers customers a chance to own a piece of Minnie Rose's exquisite fashion and contribute to a noble cause that has far-reaching effects on the lives of many.

This significant move is a part of Minnie Rose's broader effort to integrate social consciousness into its business model, reflecting a growing trend in the fashion industry towards more ethical and community-oriented practices. By supporting UJA, Minnie Rose sets a powerful example of how fashion can catalyze positive change.

The "Shalom Sweater" is available through the Minnie Rose website, where customers can contribute to this noble cause while enjoying the brand's signature quality and style.

Minnie Rose invites everyone to be part of this meaningful journey, combining high fashion with high impact and contributing to a brighter, more unified future.

For more details on the "Shalom Sweater" and how to support the UJA through this initiative, please visit MinnieRose.com or contact Christa Lubeck.

About Minnie Rose: Minnie Rose is a luxury women's fashion brand known for its high-quality cashmere and knitwear. Featured in top fashion publications, the brand is celebrated for its innovative designs and commitment to quality and social responsibility.

