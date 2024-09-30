Minoan Showroom Exits Beta to Help Hoteliers and Hosts Unlock New Revenue

"Minoan Showroom helps properties bring guests closer to the community and support local economies by featuring local products. These touches are what guests remember long after check-out." — Marc Hostovsky, Founder and CEO Post this

Create your Showroom in a few simple steps

Add local products to share your community with guests

Earn commissions on Showroom sales, even on items not from Minoan

Get data on views, clicks, orders, and earnings from your Showroom

Minoan Co-founder, Marc Hostovsky says, "One of the most exciting updates is the ability for properties to earn commissions on featured items, even those purchased outside of Minoan. At Minoan, we understand that travel is about more than just staying somewhere—it's about connecting with the destination. Minoan Showroom helps properties bring guests closer to the community and support local economies by featuring local products. These personalized touches are what guests remember long after check-out."

Hotel Vermont General Manager, Matt Canning shares,"Hotel Vermont is all about craftsmanship, simplicity, and authenticity. Supporting local has always been foundational to how we do things, and Minoan Showroom helps us do that while giving guests a great experience."

With the hospitality industry moving towards immersive and unique guest experiences, Minoan Showroom helps properties stand out by making their spaces shoppable. Brands looking for new ways to reach consumers can now unlock the untapped potential of hotels and short-term rentals as showrooms for high-quality products. This update underscores Minoan's dedication to the hospitality industry by rewarding hoteliers and hosts for creating inspiring spaces that guests love and providing immersive marketing opportunities for brands.

About Minoan:

Minoan is a no-cost native retail platform for vacation rental hosts and hospitality professionals to transform how they furnish and showcase their spaces. With a centralized purchasing platform offering trade discounts of up to 60% on over 150 top brands, Minoan simplifies the process of sourcing and managing orders across multiple properties. Through Minoan Showroom, property owners can create a digital storefront so guests can purchase products they love from their stay. Join Minoan to elevate your guest experience through thoughtful designs and interactive shopping experiences—all without membership fees or long-term commitments.

Media Contact

Cynthia Njuguna, Minoan, 1 9179793841, [email protected], minoan.com

SOURCE Minoan