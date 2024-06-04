MinoanExperience.com Rebrands to Minoan.com, Unveils Updated Look and Feel

"With the support of Accel and our dedicated team, we are poised to transform the way short-term rental hosts, designers, property managers, and boutique hoteliers operate and thrive." - Marc Hostovsky, Founder and CEO Post this

In conjunction with the rebranding, the Member portal "My Minoan" has also undergone a domain change, now accessible at my.minoan.com. Users can continue to rely on the same comprehensive resources for their furnishing and restocking needs, supported by Minoan's robust suite of procurement tools.

Minoan partners with hosts and hospitality professionals to provide:

Insider Savings: Furnish and restock with easy access to savings on over 150 premium brands, including West Elm, Public Goods, Wayfair, and more.

Streamlined Operations: Effortlessly track orders, deliveries, and receipts from numerous brands in one centralized location.

Unmatched Support: Experience peace of mind with comprehensive support from order placement to delivery.

Complimentary Access: Minoan Members enjoy all these benefits without membership fees, subscriptions, or hidden costs – just exceptional value.

Minoan's growth and expansion have been fueled by significant investments from leading venture capital firm Accel. In 2022, Minoan secured $5 million in seed funding led by Accel, followed by an impressive $9 million in Series A funding in 2023, also led by Accel. These investments have enabled Minoan to scale its operations, enhance its platform, and deliver unparalleled value to its users.

"We are delighted to unveil Minoan.com as the new home for our platform," said Marc Hostovsky, founder and CEO of Minoan. "Our rebranding reflects our commitment to innovation and excellence in the hospitality industry. With the support of Accel and our dedicated team, we are poised to transform the way short-term rental hosts, designers, property managers, and boutique hoteliers operate and thrive."

About Minoan:

Minoan is a premier, no-cost centralized purchasing platform for hosts and hospitality professionals. Unlock discounts on over 150 leading brands while seamlessly managing orders, deliveries, invoices, and receipts from one intuitive interface. Minoan simplifies the furnishing and restocking process, offering a single, convenient hub for all your needs, dedicated support, and the unique opportunity to create a Showroom to showcase and monetize the items loved by your guests—all without any membership fees or commitments.

