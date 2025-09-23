AAEA members release research in AJAE

MILWAUKEE, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- New research offers key insights into how social factors may interact with farm business performance.

In the article "Minority Farmer and Rancher Delinquency and Local Cultural Climate: Evidence from Farm Service Agency's County Office Committees" published in the American Journal of Agricultural Economics, Lawson Connor, Bruce Ahrendsen, and Logan Moss from the University of Arkansas with Charles Dodson retired from the USDA use the share of minority farmers on the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency County Office Committee (COC) as a proxy for social connectedness of the local minority farm population to answer whether social factors play a role in explaining higher delinquency rates of minority farmers and ranchers.

The authors say, "We find that MFR representation on the COC is associated with a lower probability of MFR delinquency by roughly 10 percentage points. With the probability of delinquency also being about 10 percentage points higher among MFR, the effect represents a significant improvement in loan repayment outcomes for the group. Moreover, we find that this benefit is largely experienced by two, Black and American Indian, of the three groups that have previously been found to have higher delinquency rates."

