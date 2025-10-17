MINT dentistry Named One of America's Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces® by The Wall Street Journal Ranked #17 Nationally -- and Honored for the Third Consecutive Year

"We've always believed that when you hire the best, treat them with respect, and give them purpose, everything else falls into place. From our clinics to our corporate teams, MINT is the best because our people are the best," said Dr. Field Harrison, Founder and CEO of MINT dentistry. Post this

"Being named one of America's Most Loved Workplaces is an incredible honor — but making the Top 20? That's a blessing and a privilege," said Dr. Field Harrison, Founder and CEO of MINT dentistry. "We've always believed that when you hire the best, treat them with respect, and give them purpose, everything else falls into place. From our clinics to our corporate teams, MINT is the best because our people are the best. This recognition would not be possible without the unwavering commitment of our Chief People Officer and his team for turning leadership into legacy."

The recognition underscores MINT dentistry's ongoing investment in a culture-driven workplace that attracts and retains top talent across healthcare, operations, and beyond.

"This ranking is a direct reflection of the environment we've intentionally created — one rooted in openness, support, and empowerment," added Marion Terrell, Chief People Officer at MINT dentistry. "Our people know they matter here, and that's what makes the difference."

As MINT dentistry expands its national footprint, the company remains driven by one mission — elevating patient care through a culture that puts people first.

About MINT dentistry

Founded in Dallas, Texas, MINT dentistry has redefined the dental experience by combining exceptional care, innovative practices, and an unwavering commitment to people — both patients and employees. With locations across the U.S. and a reputation for industry-leading culture, MINT dentistry continues to set the standard in modern dentistry.

Media Contact

Ivanka Nino, Mint dentistry, 1 (972) 833-4306 9496, [email protected], https://mintdentistry.com

Scott Baxt, Most Loved Workplace, [email protected], https://mostlovedworkplace.com/

SOURCE Mint dentistry