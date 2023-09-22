MINT Dentistry Named to Newsweek's List of the Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces for 2023

Marion Terrell, CHRO for MINT dentistry, attests that, "Human resources will continue to facilitate ways to influence the changing dynamics of work. We salute our dedicated employees for extending the grace and time necessary to strengthen our workplace culture." Tweet this

Marion Terrell, Chief Human Resources Officer for MINT dentistry attests that, "Our employees have made a bold declaration indicating that culture is the new currency. Human resources will continue to facilitate ways to influence the changing dynamics of work. We salute our dedicated employees for extending the grace and time necessary to strengthen our workplace culture."

The key areas included in the analysis are based on how well companies demonstrate the areas within the Spark Model as defined by BPI, including Systemic Collaboration, Positive Vision of the Future, Alignment of values, Respect, and Killer Achievement. Employee sentiments and emotions indicating how engaged employees are, how positive they feel about their workplace, and how committed they are to the organization's success were analyzed to identify the Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces.

"With the rapidly changing workplace and competition for top talent, more companies are recognizing the importance of employee engagement and commitment," said Nancy Cooper, Global Editor in Chief, Newsweek. "The workplaces that have demonstrated a commitment to their employees in 2023 are more likely to attract the best talent and deliver strong business outcomes."

"Fully understanding and acting upon employee sentiment, emotion, and recommendations continues to be a challenge and top priority of executive leadership," said Louis Carter, CEO of Best Practice Institute. "The companies on this list have committed to listening carefully to their employees to create a workplace employees love."

For the full Newsweek list of 2023's Most Loved Workplaces, please visit (https://www.newsweek.com/rankings/most-loved-workplaces-america-2023).

Methodology

To identify the top 100 companies for the Newsweek ranking, companies were evaluated and scored as follows: 35 percent of the initial score was based on employee survey responses; 25 percent was derived from analysis of external public ratings from sites such as Comparably, Careerbliss, Glassdoor, Indeed and Google; and 40 percent came from direct interviews with and written responses from company officials. Newsweek then conducted additional research into every company on the list, as well as the top runners-up, to determine the final list of 100 companies and their ranking. (The list includes both U.S. firms and companies with a strong U.S. presence that are based overseas.)

About MINT dentistry

MINT dentistry provides exceptional dental services at affordable prices for everyone. The company also offers free teeth whitening with PPO dental insurance. For more information about MINT dentistry, please visit http://www.mintdentistry.com or call 833.879.6468 to schedule an appointment.

About Newsweek

Newsweek is the modern global digital news organization built around the iconic, over 85-year-old American magazine. Newsweek reaches 100 million people each month with its thought-provoking news, opinion, images, graphics, and video delivered across a dozen print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek also publishes international editions in EMEA and Asia.

About Best Practice Institute

Best Practice Institute is an award-winning leadership and organization development center, benchmark research company, think tank, and solutions provider. BPI is the certifying body for Most Loved Workplace® and conducted the original research to create the model and criteria for becoming a Most Loved Workplace®. BPI's research proves that Most Loved Workplaces® produce 3-4 times better customer service, employee performance, and retention than companies not loved by their employees.

For more information on how to apply to become a certified Most Loved Workplace in 2024, go to: http://www.mostlovedworkplace.com.

Media Contact

Diahann Doyen, MIINT dentistry, 1 469-649-0558, [email protected], www.mintdentistry.com

Scott Baxt, Most Loved Workplaces, 1 917-805-6413, [email protected], http://www.mostlovedworkplace.com

SOURCE MIINT dentistry