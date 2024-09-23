Mint Innovation announces key executive hire to accelerate expansion plans

Stepping into the role of COO at Mint Innovation, Price will be responsible for leading growth for the company as they expand operations from the Australian and New Zealand markets, into the United States. Post this

Traditional mining of these metals is limited due to a threatened supply of the world's underground resources, presenting an untapped opportunity for Mint Innovation's clean technology to create a more sustainable ecosystem. To date, Mint Innovation's patented biotechnology is one of the only processes extracting and producing critical metals in a format ready to be reintroduced into the economy.

"Electronics are an integral part of our lives, and there is still work to be done when it comes to solving the environmental challenges that come with recycling these products," said Jason Price, COO of Mint Innovation. "Mint Innovation produces green gold and copper on site at its biotechnology facilities, which is a big differentiator in this market and a step in the right direction when building a more sustainable future. I'm looking forward to joining Mint Innovation on their journey in creating a stronger circular economy across the globe."

Stepping into the role of COO at Mint Innovation, Price will be responsible for leading growth for the company as they expand operations from the Australian and New Zealand markets, into the United States. He joins with almost three decades of experience in electronic recycling and critical metal recovery, previously working with some of the world's largest recycling conglomerates – Sims Metal and Sims Recycling Solutions – and most recently as COO for sustainable e-waste recycling company, Camston Wrather. His expertise and expansive network will play a critical role in helping grow the company's presence in the United States within the electronic waste industry.

"Jason has an expansive background in the global metals and e-waste recycling industry and will play a fundamental role in Mint Innovation's expansion into the United States," said Will Barker, CEO of Mint Innovation. "We're thrilled to welcome Jason onto the team at Mint Innovation as we continue our journey in empowering countries and companies to embrace a sustainable future through circular green metals."

Alongside its long-term vision of building low-carbon biotechnology facilities across the country, Mint Innovation plans to create a strong network of partnerships with electronic manufacturers. The company's clean technology allows manufacturers to send its used circuit boards for recycling, and in return receive raw critical metals which can be reutilized for new generations of technology. With data destruction procedures which exceed the current NSA standards, Mint Innovation's biotechnology is one of the safest e-waste recycling processes for electronic manufacturers worldwide.

For more information on Mint Innovation and its world-first biotechnology facilities, visit mint.bio.

About Mint Innovation

Mint Innovation is a clean technology company that uses biotechnology and smart chemistry to sustainably recover critical and valuable metals from the world's waste, increasing value and reducing impact on the environment. Founded in 2016, the company is responsible for creating a world-first low-carbon solution – which serves as an alternative to mining and overseas smelting – to provide green metals and accelerate circular supply. Mint Innovation's vision is to become the world's leading clean technology pioneer producing circular green metals to help restore the planet. For more information, visit mint.bio.

Media contact

Sling & Stone for Mint Innovation

[email protected]

Media Contact

Ben Fitchett, Sling & Stone, 1 213-442-4789, [email protected]

SOURCE Mint Innovation