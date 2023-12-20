Mint Velvet Boosts Creativity and Clarity with Centric Software Solutions

The minute I saw Visual Boards, I thought, wow, this is game-changing. Post this

Mint Velvet has grown rapidly, expanding collections from about 60 to over 1000 SKUS per season. Managing product concept, range planning and buying has become ever more complex.

"We built the brand from scratch, and our spreadsheet-based systems were no longer fit for purpose," explains Harri Rands, Buying Director at Mint Velvet. "Things change so quickly that we couldn't trust the information in front of us, and we knew we had to look for a solution to bring everything together and establish a single source of truth."

Mint Velvet selected Centric PLMTM and Visual Assortment Boards for Planning. Centric Visual Boards for Planning merges information from multiple business systems into a highly visual format, allowing users to plan collections and SKUs visually pivoting by channel, delivery date, color and more.

"We started with PLM because product is the core of the business, and it was important to get the foundation right so that we could streamline collaboration and interconnectivity across departments," says Rands. "We loved the vision of not just a PLM system, but a full package for the end-to-end process of bringing a product to market. Centric's approach was highly collaborative and we valued their interest in us as a business and how we work, in order to get the product right."

Mint Velvet's teams are particularly excited about the addition of Visual Assortment Boards for a holistic view of all product from concept to store, to empower buyers, merchandisers, designers, marketing and retail teams to view assortments strategically in a visual pivot table fashion. This will drive better decision-making for optimal performance and a coherent brand experience across all areas of the business.

"The minute I saw Visual Boards, I thought, wow, this is game-changing," says Rands. "It truly brings the creative and data sides together and eliminates so many time-consuming manual processes. It will enable us to think more creatively, build themes from concept to store, and transform the buying process. It will give us time and clarity to focus on what really matters, which is the product."

"We are delighted to welcome Mint Velvet on board," says Chris Groves, CEO of Centric Software. "Mint Velvet is a strong brand with a determined vision to streamline their processes and grow, and we look forward to deploying Centric solutions and continuing to collaborate with them for the long-term."

Mint Velvet (http://www.mintvelvet.com)

Mint Velvet began when founders Liz Houghton and Lisa Agar-Rea set out to create an unfailingly chic collection of contemporary, great quality staples and elevated fits that they felt were missing from their wardrobes. Feeling frustrated that they couldn't find anything they wanted to wear, or the great customer service they craved, they started fusing relaxed comfort with glamourous yet wearable fashion trends. Relaxed Glamour was born.

On and off duty, Mint Velvet's refined, effortless attitude delivers British-based designs inspired by busy women with a modern approach to getting dressed. Mint Velvet's collections are overflowing with versatility that you can lean on day in, day out. Relaxed Glamour is MV's fail-safe style formula, and it runs throughout everything they do, from the fabrics they cut to how they put together on-point outfitting options. Taking the time to scrutinise every shape, silhouette, fabric and detail to ensure they always deliver flattering, great quality, understated luxury, whether elevated basics-with-a-twist or standout eveningwear.

After a whirlwind of success in the first couple of years, today Mint Velvet has stores nationwide, a thriving website and partnerships with premium department stores. As Mint Velvet enter the next exciting phase of their journey, they're on the lookout for exceptional people to join them and help continue the legacy of their ambitious brand growth, with the same energy and passion they've had since the beginning. Mint Velvet operates in a professional but non-corporate way and believe that a strong team is greater than a team of strong people (and everyone takes their turn to pitch in and make the tea!).

