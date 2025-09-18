Minus33 x MWOBS Release a "Meow-rino" Wool Inspired by New England's Famous Summit Cat

Just in time for the holiday gifting season, Minus33 x MWOBS announce the Purrr-fect Gift for Animal Lovers, Outdoor Enthusiasts, and Science Nerds– and it's made in New Hampshire!

ASHLAND, N.H., Sept. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For the past three years, Mount Washington Observatory (MWOBS), also known as the "Home of the World's Worst Weather", has served as the perfect testing ground for New Hampshire's own heritage merino wool brand, Minus33, and its extreme cold weather gear.

On September 15, 2025, Minus33 will release a custom "meow-rino" wool sock inspired by New England's favorite Observatory mascot, Nimbus the Summit Cat. Named for the gray clouds resembling his fur, Nimbus joined the MWOBS team in 2021, continuing a long-standing tradition of Observatory cats that began in 1932.

"We're thrilled to partner with MWOBS again to support their vital programs," said Lawson Glidden, 5th Generation Family Owner of Minus33. "Needless to say, these socks are the cat's meow!"

Featuring the adorable face of Nimbus, the limited-edition sock is crafted in Ashland, NH at the historic L.W. Packard mill (circa 1916). It's made from sustainable, fine Australian merino, providing unparalleled comfort and performance.

For every pair of Nimbus Summit Cat Socks sold on Minus33.com, 33% of the proceeds will be donated to support the invaluable work conducted by the nonprofit Mount Washington Observatory, one of America's longest running weather observatories. The organization supports White Mountains recreationist safety with its forecasts, advances weather and climate research, provides innovative science education programs, and preserves the rich heritage of the Mount Washington region.

"We are incredibly grateful for our partnership with an NH-based brand whose mission is rooted in keeping outdoor recreationalists prepared for their outdoor adventures," said Ellen Estabrook, Communications Manager for MWOBS. "Not only does this product directly support our nonprofit's work in weather data collection and forecasts for the White Mountains, but it celebrates a special member of our team, and the only full-time resident on the summit of Mount Washington— our beloved Nimbus."

The Nimbus Summit Cat Socks will be available for purchase online at Minus33.com.

ABOUT MINUS33

Formerly the wool fabric producer for L.L. Bean and Saks Fifth Avenue under the name L.W.Packard, Minus33 is a 5th generation wool brand championing highly-crafted, versatile wool basics, base layers and socks that are made in Ashland, New Hampshire. All of their products are trail-tested and city-approved bearing Woolmark Quality Standard, OEKO-TEX Standard 100 and Responsible Wool Standard certifications.

ABOUT MOUNT WASHINGTON OBSERVATORY

Mount Washington Observatory (MWOBS) is a private, nonprofit, member-supported institution with a mission to advance understanding of the natural systems that create Earth's weather and climate. It serves this mission by maintaining a weather station on the summit ofMount Washington, performing weather and climate research, conducting innovative science education programs, and interpreting the heritage of the Mount Washington region. The summit facility is located within Mount Washington State Park. For more information, call 603-356-2137 or visit mountwashington.org.

