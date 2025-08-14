Minuteman Press Bloomington Acquires Express Press Printing of Edina

Minuteman Press Bloomington, a leader in print and marketing services for the Twin Cities area, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Express Press Printing of Edina, Minnesota. The agreement brings together two well-established printing businesses, combining decades of expertise and a shared commitment to exceptional customer service.
BLOOMINGTON, Minn., Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With this acquisition, Minuteman Press Bloomington will expand its client base and service offerings, providing Express Press Printing's customers with access to a broader range of products, advanced printing technology, and comprehensive design solutions. The transition is designed to be seamless, ensuring that all existing and new clients experience uninterrupted service and continued attention to quality.
"We are excited to welcome Express Press Printing's clients to the Minuteman Press Bloomington family," said Keith Schwartz, Owner of Minuteman Press Bloomington. "This acquisition strengthens our ability to serve businesses and individuals throughout the Twin Cites as well as strategic accounts nationally with even more resources and expertise."
Express Press Printing of Edina has been recognized for its reliable service and strong community ties since 1994. Pamel Smith, the wife of Shawn Smith, founder of Express Press, said "By joining forces with Minuteman Press Bloomington, Shawns legacy of excellence and innovation in the printing industry will live on well into the future.
Clients of both companies can expect the same friendly staff, personalized service, and high-quality printing solutions they have come to trust. The combined team will continue operating from Minuteman Press Bloomington's conveniently located facility at 3001 Metro Drive, Suite 450, Bloomington, MN 55425, with plans to integrate and add resources for optimal efficiency and service.
For more information about the acquisition and the expanded services now available, please contact Minuteman Press Bloomington at 952-884-9010 or visit mn211.minuteman.com.
About Minuteman Press Bloomington
Minuteman Press Bloomington provides a wide range of printing, signage, promotional products and marketing services for businesses, organizations, and individuals. With a focus on quality and customer satisfaction, the company has built a reputation as a trusted partner in the local business community.
Media Contact
Keith Schwartz, Minuteman Press Bloomington, MN, 1 9528849010, [email protected], 211.minuteman.com
SOURCE Minuteman Press Bloomington, MN
