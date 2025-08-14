Minuteman Press Bloomington Acquires Express Press Printing of Edina

"This acquisition strengthens our ability to serve businesses and individuals throughout the Twin Cites as well as strategic accounts nationally with even more resources and expertise." Post this

Express Press Printing of Edina has been recognized for its reliable service and strong community ties since 1994. Pamel Smith, the wife of Shawn Smith, founder of Express Press, said "By joining forces with Minuteman Press Bloomington, Shawns legacy of excellence and innovation in the printing industry will live on well into the future.

Clients of both companies can expect the same friendly staff, personalized service, and high-quality printing solutions they have come to trust. The combined team will continue operating from Minuteman Press Bloomington's conveniently located facility at 3001 Metro Drive, Suite 450, Bloomington, MN 55425, with plans to integrate and add resources for optimal efficiency and service.

For more information about the acquisition and the expanded services now available, please contact Minuteman Press Bloomington at 952-884-9010 or visit mn211.minuteman.com.

About Minuteman Press Bloomington

Minuteman Press Bloomington provides a wide range of printing, signage, promotional products and marketing services for businesses, organizations, and individuals. With a focus on quality and customer satisfaction, the company has built a reputation as a trusted partner in the local business community.

Media Contact

Keith Schwartz, Minuteman Press Bloomington, MN, 1 9528849010, [email protected], 211.minuteman.com

SOURCE Minuteman Press Bloomington, MN