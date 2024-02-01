Minyard Morris Announces Janani S. Rana as First Female Partner

"Janani has an ownership mentality, and she is interested in helping improve every aspect of the firm to benefit our clients and our people. Her motivation will translate into others developing that same mentality." Mark. E. Minyard, Founding Partner, Minyard Morris Post this

Janani joined Minyard Morris in 2016 after working in family law for seven years in Los Angeles County. Within her first year at Minyard Morris, she was named a Certified Family Law Specialist by the State Bar of California.

Mark states, "Janani's performance in the last several years is a model for associates who seek to be partners. She actively mentored other lawyers, brought creative ideas to the table, organized a Saturday food bank event with huge firm-wide participation, was efficient and productive, originated a significant amount of new client business, and, in essence, performed as a partner."

Janani is a shining example of hard work and determination, and she is a culture catalyst in the company and community, serving as a leader in the firm's commitment to diversity.

"We seek to hire the highest quality lawyers who will ensure our team's future success. In pursuing that goal, the result was an incredibly diverse group of lawyers, which is a win for the firm, our lawyers, and our clients," said Minyard. "We aim to hire lawyers who can bring value to the firm based on all issues, including their heritage. Diversity is an essential asset of Minyard Morris."

Janani credits part of her success to the firm's commitment to mentorship and education of its lawyers. "I have had unfettered access to legal seminars, trial skill programs, and professional coaching. Whatever you ask for at this firm, you will get. I am a far better lawyer and professional because of the firm's unwavering commitment to education," said Janani. "Mark and Michael (Morris) have a genuine passion for helping young lawyers succeed for decades; to do that, they have built a firm with systems and processes that work."

Janani commits significant time to her ongoing family law education. In addition to attending typical monthly/annual family law seminars, she is a three-time graduate of the Kolodny Family Law Trial Institute and the NITA Trial Skills program. Janani has been named a Super Lawyers Rising Star for four years in a row and Best Lawyers One to Watch for three years in a row.

Janani graduated from the USC Gould School of Law and is Co-Chair of the USC Gould Alumni Association's Orange County Chapter. She began developing her family law experience in law school, completing family law clerkships with the Honorable Amy Pellman and Honorable Harvey Silberman of the Los Angeles Superior Court. She is a Past President of the South Asian Bar Association of Southern California and presently serves on its Judicial Evaluations and Steering committees. She is a Board Member of the Orange County Women Lawyers Association, and serves on the OCBA's Diversity & Inclusion Committee and the Project Youth OCBF Associate Board. She is also an active Provisors member. Outside of her professional commitments, and as the parent of a child with epilepsy, Janani is passionate about bringing awareness to the pediatric epilepsy community and has served as a Board Member of the Epilepsy Foundation, Orange County Chapter.

About Minyard Morris

Minyard Morris dedicates itself to providing an unparalleled combination of depth of experience and quality of service. The firm represents clients aggressively and with a sense of urgency within the framework of the highest level of integrity, professionalism, and ethics to achieve the best possible results.

Minyard Morris has limited its practice to family law for over 35 years, drawing from over 200 years of combined legal experience in creatively solving our clients' issues and understanding and achieving their goals and objectives. Minyard Morris practices exclusively in Orange County, believing that the client's best interests are served by being represented by a law firm that knows the local rules and the local judicial officers and truly understands local practice and politics. Minyard Morris does not accept any cases filed outside Orange County for any reason. There are no exceptions.

