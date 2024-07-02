Minyard Morris Credits Supporting, Empowering Environment and "Star Team" as it Earns Orange County Business Journal's 2024 Best Places to Work Award

"More than anything, this award is a standing ovation for our team. They're the real stars of the show. All we do is foster a supportive, empowering environment where they can shine brightly." Mark. E. Minyard, Founding Partner, Post this

Minyard Morris is one of the oldest family law firms in Orange County. Over the years, it has cultivated a stellar reputation of caring for the Minyard Morris family with the same conviction they serve local families in need.

The OC Business Journal is a prestigious industry publication that delivers the most complete package of news and information on Orange County's companies, industries, and businesspeople. This award is the result of months of surveying workers and management at hundreds of local employers. The OCBJ meticulously selects only 100 companies.

"We like to think of being a part of Minyard Morris as being more than just a job – it's a journey marked by growth," said Minyard. "Sure, we offer top-notch legal services, but we have also created a work environment that feels like family. And as a prominent family law firm, we know what that means. That's part of the legacy we want to create."

Minyard Morris was selected for continuing to champion advancement, teamwork, and unwavering support for its team members. They consistently equip their employees with the tools and resources they need to expand their knowledge and hone their abilities, all while making significant contributions to their clients' lives.

"We understand the benefit of teamwork, and strong bonds within our team ensure clients receive optimal results from the collective wisdom and skills of our team. We love investing in after-work celebrations and team-building events to foster a close-knit community of professionals who work well and have fun together for a great culture. That's really our secret sauce" said Minyard.

Joining the other renowned Orange County businesses selected for this list also demonstrates Minyard Morris' dedication to community values and their commitment to back their employees' strong philanthropic passions.

About Minyard Morris

Minyard Morris dedicates itself to providing an unparalleled combination of depth of experience and quality of service. The firm represents clients aggressively and with a sense of urgency within the framework of the highest level of integrity, professionalism, and ethics to achieve the best possible results.

Minyard Morris has limited its practice to family law for over 46 years, drawing from almost 300 years of combined legal experience in creatively solving our clients' issues and understanding and achieving their goals and objectives. Minyard Morris practices exclusively in Orange County, believing that the client's best interests are served by being represented by a law firm that knows the local rules and the local judicial officers and truly understands local practice and politics. Minyard Morris does not accept any cases filed outside Orange County for any reason.

Contact:

Mark Minyard

Founding Partner

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 949-724-1111

SOURCE Minyard Morris