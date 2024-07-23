Minyard Morris Receives Community Partner Award from the Orange County Asian American Bar Association

This award is a resounding testament to the extraordinary talent and unwavering dedication of our legal team. These attorneys aren't just brilliant legal minds; they are compassionate champions for their community. Mark. E. Minyard, Founding Partner, Minyard Morris Post this

"This award reflects the firm culture that we have built of giving back," said Alexander C. Payne, CFLS at Minyard Morris. "For example, I was the president of the Orange County Korean Bar Foundation, a 501(c)(3) that provides pro bono legal services that focus on the Korean-American community, where we recently raised $50,000. Mark E. Minyard has even pledged $250,000 to Project Youth Orange County, a non-profit dedicated to keeping at-risk youth in school."

"Beyond our continued sponsorships, we give back to the community in non-monetary ways," said Payne. "Jonathan Little, an attorney at the firm, serves on the board of Community Legal Aid SoCal. Denise Koeller, another attorney at our firm and OCAABA Board Member, serves on the judiciary committee and mentors law students. Janani S. Rana, a Minyard Morris partner, recently received the Trailblazer Award from the South Asian Bar Association of Southern California (SABA-SC). She is a past president of SABA-SC and serves on the Orange County Women Lawyers Association Board of Directors. Michael Morris, another partner, was just named as the Dove Honoree by Human Options, a non-profit that provides much needed services to domestic violence victims. Everyone played a part in this achievement," added Payne.

Minyard Morris was also proud to share in the recognition of Monica Eav Glicken, Executive Director & General Counsel of Public Law Center (PLC), who received OCAABA's Community Service Award. Several Minyard Morris attorneys have represented clients of the Public Law Center, and a majority of associates participated in their domestic violence clinic.

Payne, who volunteers at PLC and OCKABA Foundation clinics, has witnessed firsthand the power of giving back a single hour. "Giving back enriches our practice and lives, and it creates stability for the community," explained Payne. "For someone with limited resources, an hour of legal guidance can be life changing. Language barriers can leave many Asian Americans highly vulnerable in legal matters. They could end up homeless or even lose their children, and with just an hour of your time, you can change the trajectory of their life," said Payne.

"This award is a resounding testament to the extraordinary talent and unwavering dedication of our legal team," said Mark. E. Minyard, Founding Partner, Minyard Morris. "Words cannot express how proud I am of our lawyers and how thrilled I am to celebrate their accomplishments. These attorneys aren't just brilliant legal minds; they are compassionate champions for their community. Their commitment to excellence is inspiring."

