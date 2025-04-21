Mira Commerce Achieves MACH Certification and Joins the MACH Alliance, Fueling the Importance of Composability for Ecommerce Transformation Projects

"Joining the MACH Alliance affirms our commitment to building modern, composable commerce solutions that deliver real business value - not complexity - for our clients." - Sergei Ostapenko, CEO, Mira Commerce Post this

The MACH Alliance (Microservices, API-first, Cloud-native SaaS, Headless) provides a framework and advocates for technology ecosystems that enable businesses to adapt and innovate rapidly. Acceptance into the Alliance follows a rigorous vetting process. Members must meet stringent criteria that demonstrate adherence to MACH principles in both their offerings and practices. Joining the MACH Alliance recognizes Mira Commerce's track record in helping businesses move away from monolithic platforms towards more agile, composable architectures while enabling quick adaptation to ever-evolving business needs and shopper expectations. As a member of the MACH Alliance, Mira Commerce joins an innovative community of technology vendors and system integrators who are shaping the future of enterprise technology. This affiliation provides Mira Commerce and its clients with deeper connections within the MACH ecosystem, fostering collaboration and access to cutting-edge solutions.

"The MACH Alliance is pleased to welcome Mira Commerce as our newest member," said Holly Hall, Managing Director, MACH Alliance. "As an experienced agency working with global brands and established eCommerce merchants and distributors, Mira brings a considered approach to guiding clients through modernization and the adoption of headless composable solutions, with a focus on practical outcomes."

Clients partnering with Mira Commerce benefit from their expertise in designing and implementing solutions built on MACH principles, leading to:

Increased Agility: Faster deployment of new features and capabilities.

Scalability: Systems that grow seamlessly with business demands.

Flexibility: Ability to swap components and avoid vendor lock-in.

Future-Proofing: Adaptable architecture ready for evolving customer expectations and technologies.

About Mira Commerce: Mira Commerce is a digital commerce agency and a systems integrator with over two decades of experience delivering enterprise-grade ecommerce solutions. The company specializes in complex platform implementations, systems integrations, and custom development for clients across B2B, specialty retail, sporting goods & outdoor, and regulated industries such as firearms and healthcare. As a BigCommerce Elite Partner Agency and long-standing technology advisor, Mira Commerce supports mid-market and enterprise merchants through tailored strategies that balance modernization with operational efficiency. The team brings deep technical expertise, platform fluency, and a disciplined delivery model to help clients scale digital operations and improve business outcomes. Read more about us at www.miracommerce.com and follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, Meta, and Instagram.

About the MACH Alliance: The MACH Alliance is a [501(c)(6)] non-profit organization, governed by an independent board and does not endorse specific vendors, members or otherwise. The Alliance was formed in June 2020 to help enterprise organizations navigate the complex modern technology landscape. It aims to guide and show the business advantage of open tech ecosystems that are Microservices based, API-first, Cloud-native SaaS and Headless. All MACH Alliance members meet certification principles that are published on the website.

The MACH Alliance welcomes technology companies and individual industry experts who share the same vision for the future. Learn more at www.machalliance.org, read here about MACH certification and follow us on X, LinkedIn and Instagram.

