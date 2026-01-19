Mira Commerce Launches CaliberStack - A Headless eCommerce Platform Engineered for the Tactical & Firearms Market

CaliberStack application eliminates the workarounds that have plagued firearms and tactical eCommerce for years, delivering a compliance-ready, high-performance web platform built specifically for the realities of the 2A/Firearms market. Post this

"Generic web themes don't support 2A without massive customization and workarounds", said Sergei Ostapenko, CEO of Mira Commerce. "CaliberStack was engineered to solve the real-world challenges faced by firearms and tactical merchants - from compliance workflows to complex catalog structures - right out of the box."

Key Features of CaliberStack:

Composable, Modular Architecture - Built with modern headless principles that enable brands to swap components and scale without breaking the backend.

Accelerated Deployment - Preconfigured workflows allow merchants to launch faster than traditional custom projects.

Compliance-Ready Logic - Native support for FFL workflows, restricted goods rules, and age verification embedded directly into the platform.

Best-In-Class Tech Stack - BigCommerce's Catalyst framework, powered by Commerce, built with React / Next.js, and hosted on Vercel for global reliability, provides a pre-configured foundation for blazing performance, and is integrated with BigCommerce for secure checkout and customer management.

Enhanced Operational Tools - Intelligent search, multi-warehouse inventory automation, and advanced shipping logic ensure accuracy and speed across all customer touchpoints.

CaliberStack also includes a robust backend command center, designed to give merchants granular control over FFL selections, customer accounts, and order management - turning complex compliance requirements into streamlined workflows.

"CaliberStack is a perfect example of the type of innovation that Catalyst's flexible architecture was designed to enable," said Rob Walter, Chief Revenue Officer at Commerce, the parent company of BigCommerce. "The firearms and tactical gear industry presents unique challenges that traditional eCommerce software wasn't built to solve. With CaliberStack, Mira Commerce has created a high-performance, compliance-ready solution capable of handling complex catalog structures and delivering engaging customer experiences, all tailored for the operational realities of 2A merchants."

A Ready-to-Launch Commerce Engine:

With CaliberStack, tactical and firearms merchants can bypass the prolonged timelines typical of ground-up platform builds while still benefiting from a highly tailored, future-proof architecture. The solution includes tools for data migration, mobile performance optimization, and ongoing support to help clients stay ahead in a competitive market.

About Mira Commerce:

Mira Commerce is a digital commerce agency that empowers brands to grow through customized enterprise eCommerce solutions, unified commerce strategies, and advanced technology integrations. With decades of experience and partnerships with leading platforms like BigCommerce, Mira Commerce builds high-performance digital experiences that drive business outcomes for brands like Staccato 2011, Primary Arms, Cheaper Than Dirt, Nightforce Optics, Sierra & Barnes Bullets, Blackstone Shooting Sports, and others. For more information, contact us at [email protected] or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Commerce.com:

Commerce (Nasdaq: CMRC) empowers businesses to innovate, grow, and thrive by providing an open, AI-driven commerce ecosystem. As the parent company of BigCommerce, Feedonomics, and Makeswift, Commerce connects the tools and systems that power growth, enabling businesses to unlock the full potential of their data, deliver seamless and personalized experiences across every channel, and adapt swiftly to an ever-changing market. Trusted by leading businesses like Coldwater Creek, Cole Haan, Harvey Nichols, King Arthur Baking Co., Mizuno, Perry Ellis, SportsShoes and Uplift Desk, Commerce delivers the storefront control, optimized data, and AI-ready tools businesses need to grow, serve diverse buyers, and operate with confidence in an increasingly intelligent, multi-surface world. For more information, visit commerce.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Benjamin Calkins, Mira Commerce, 1 4154565600, [email protected], https://www.miracommerce.com/

