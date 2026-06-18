Mira Commerce Launches ForgeB2B: A High-Performance Website Accelerator Built for B2B Commerce

"With ForgeB2B, we're giving B2B merchants a modern, high-performing website solution that bypasses the long timelines of traditional custom builds, so they can focus on growing their business, not managing a development project." — Sergei Ostapenko, CEO of Mira Commerce Post this

Introducing ForgeB2B: A Streamlined Path to a Fully Integrated B2B Website

Building a modern B2B website usually requires starting from zero, resulting in long timelines and complex coding for unique pricing and approvals. ForgeB2B changes that equation. By utilizing a proven, pre-integrated foundation and professional design skins, Mira Commerce delivers fully integrated B2B websites in a fraction of the traditional time. ForgeB2B features native support for AI-powered quoting, smart catalog search, and comprehensive buyer dashboards.

ForgeB2B Key Features

AI Quoting: Create professional quotes instantly from your spreadsheets.

Smart Search: Help customers find specific parts and SKUs in seconds.

Easy Filtering: Narrow down huge catalogs with lightning-fast results.

Mobile Ready: A fast, reliable experience for buyers in the field.

Buyer Dashboard: Let customers manage their own teams, quotes, and orders.

Simple Migration: Move your product and customer data safely and quickly.

A Partnership-Driven Approach to Results

The launch of ForgeB2B underscores the collaborative, results-oriented approach Mira Commerce takes with its clients. By focusing on solving complex operational challenges, from global scaling to specialized B2B customer journeys, Mira Commerce ensures that its partners have the robust infrastructure needed to prosper in a competitive market.

For more details or to experience the new accelerator, visit the ForgeB2B Demo Site or read the ForgeB2B Capabilities Page.

About Mira Commerce

Mira Commerce is a digital commerce agency that empowers Enterprise-level manufacturers and distributors to grow through customized pre-integrated ecommerce solutions, unified commerce strategies, and advanced technology integrations. With decades of experience and partnerships with leading platforms like BigCommerce, Contentstack, Vercel, Algolia, and others, Mira Commerce builds high-performance digital experiences that drive business outcomes for Mizuno, DESTACO, E.C. Barton, Staccato 2011, USA Scientific, Zogics, and others. Contact us at [email protected] or at (415) 456-5600.

Media Contact

Benjamin Calkins, Mira Commerce, 1 4154565600, [email protected], https://www.miracommerce.com/

SOURCE Mira Commerce