Mira Nair, Ramji Raghavan, Sanjiv Ahuja And Sidharth Lakhani To Be Honored At Children's Hope India's 32nd Annual Gala

Children's Hope India Launches "Light a Diya, Light a Life" Campaign to Support its Global Efforts

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nonprofit organization Children's Hope India (CHI) today announced the 2024 honorees for its annual gala fundraising event which will celebrate leaders in entertainment, finance and philanthropy. The gala, which supports the organization's mission of lifting children in India from poverty to prosperity, will be held on Sunday, October 13th at Pier 60, Chelsea Piers in New York City.

This year's gala award honorees are:

LOTUS AWARD: Sanjiv Ahuja , Founder and Chairman, Tillman Global Holdings

, Founder and Chairman, Tillman Global Holdings MAKING A DIFFERENCE AWARD: Ramji Raghavan , Founder and Chairperson, Agastya Foundation

, Founder and Chairperson, Agastya Foundation RISING STAR AWARD: Sidharth Lakhani , Founder, Pura Veda Foundation

, Founder, SPECIAL IMPACT AWARD: Mira Nair , Filmmaker, Thespian and Activist

The evening will feature a cocktail reception followed by a dinner program, recognition of the honorees and a special performance by AUM Dance Creations, an Indian Dance Company dedicated to Kathak, Bharat Natyam, Bollywood, Hip Hop, Contemporary, and other unique dance styles.

For 32 years, funds raised by the Children's Hope India Annual Gala have supported thousands of children, youth, and young adults in the pursuit of their education and careers. This year, Children's Hope India is pleased to launch its "Light a Diya, Light a Life" campaign which aims to raise money to support its causes. Through this campaign, supporters can symbolically light a diya (a candle) for $50 with proceeds going to Children's Hope India. The funds from the campaign will go on to support the dreams of the students that Children's Hope India supports.

"We're so excited to celebrate this year's exceptional honorees for their commitment to making an impact and doing good," said Dr. Dina Pahlajani, Cofounder and President of Children's Hope India."We're also thrilled to launch our new campaign which will allow our gracious supporters and volunteers to make even more of an impact in the lives of those that Children's Hope India touches."

About Children's Hope India

Children's Hope India is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that aims to lift children from poverty to prosperity, from cradle to career, by nurturing the whole child, providing education, nutrition, medical care and career building. Since 1992, Children's Hope India has provided education, medical care and meals to over 185,000 children. For more information, please visit https://www.childrenshopeindia.org/.

