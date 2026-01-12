Mirabo Biotechnology and CMP Scientific Announce Strategic Partnership to Develop AI-Powered CE-MS Solutions for Analysis and Prediction of Antibody Variants and PTMs

Mirabo Biotechnology and CMP Scientific announced a strategic partnership to co-develop an AI-powered, automated CE-MS platform for the analysis and prediction of antibody clipping variants and post-translational modifications (PTMs). By integrating CMP's CE-MS expertise with Mirabo's proprietary AI technologies, the collaboration aims to deliver an end-to-end intelligent solution that accelerates biologics R&D and improves critical quality attribute assessment.

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The global biopharmaceutical innovation wave continues to surge, with the deep integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and cutting-edge analytical technologies reshaping the industry landscape. Today, Mirabo Biotechnology Limited ("Mirabo Bio"), a Hong Kong—headquartered AI-driven biotech pioneer, and CMP Scientific ("CMP"), a New York—based global leader in capillary electrophoresis-mass spectrometry (CE-MS) instrumentation and integrated solutions, officially announced a strategic partnership. Together, the two companies will co-develop an automated CE-MS—based analytical solution for antibody clipping variants and post-translational modifications (PTMs), leveraging the unique data capabilities of CE-MS to build predictive models for these critical quality attributes. This collaboration marks the launch of the industry's first end-to-end closed-loop service—from high-precision detection to AI-driven molecular redesign—addressing core challenges in biologics development and accelerating global biotherapeutic innovation.

Strategic Alliance: Converging World-Class Technical Capabilities

Mirabo Bio stands at the forefront of AI-enabled biologics development. At its core is the proprietary MiRAiQ™ AI engine, which powers a comprehensive intelligent platform spanning protein design, developability assessment, and commercial-scale manufacturing. The company's three flagship AI engines—MIRAIQ-PRISM™ (for in silico protein analysis), MIRAIQ-ORION™ (for protein engineering optimization), and MIRAIQ-IGNIS™ (for bioprocess modeling)—are designed for scalable deployment across the entire biologics R&D lifecycle. Through its "AI modeling + experimental validation" closed-loop approach, Mirabo significantly shortens development timelines and mitigates development risks.

CMP Scientific is a recognized leader in CE-MS technology, offering deep expertise in bioanalytical science and method development. Its specialized capabilities in antibody variant and charge variant characterization provide essential analytical precision and scientific insight, empowering biopharma companies to enhance R&D efficiency and product quality.

This partnership represents a precise alignment of complementary strengths: CMP contributes its proprietary CE-MS domain knowledge and scientific insights to lay a robust technical foundation, while Mirabo leverages its advanced AI software development capabilities and deep biologics R&D experience to create automated analysis tools that transform raw CE-MS data into actionable biological intelligence. By applying AI to CE-MS data, the collaboration aims to significantly improve the accuracy of predicting protein variants and PTMs, enabling earlier, faster, and more reliable quality assessments during drug development.

The unique value of this alliance lies in the rare synergy between the partners: CMP brings highly integrated "instrument + method + service" CE-MS solutions, while Mirabo is among the few AI biotechs capable of delivering a complete closed-loop workflow—from data interpretation to protein engineering. The two parties will not only provide software tools but also offer end-to-end service capabilities: clients can engage CMP for high-sensitivity CE-MS analysis, followed by Mirabo's AI-driven molecular prediction and engineering recommendations—creating a seamless "detect–analyze–predict–redesign" intelligent workflow.

Integrated Intelligence: Delivering a Full-Cycle Smart Solution

Under the strategic agreement, the partners will co-develop two complementary, interoperable software products to form a comprehensive solution spanning prediction, data processing, and analysis:

CE-MS Data Analysis Software: Focused on efficient processing and deep interpretation of raw CE-MS data, this tool integrates core functionalities such as peak detection and variant identification. It delivers high-fidelity insights from complex datasets, providing reliable input for downstream AI modeling—addressing the industry-wide pain points of manual, time-consuming, and error-prone traditional workflows.

AI Prediction Software: Powered by Mirabo's state-of-the-art AI models, this software enables precise prediction and inference of antibody cleavage variants and PTMs. By applying machine learning to vast datasets, it proactively identifies potential variant risks and modification profiles, offering data-driven guidance for early-stage development decisions—dramatically reducing cost and failure risk.

Together, these software modules will automate the entire pipeline—from raw CE-MS data to accurate identification, risk assessment, and predictive insights on antibody variants and PTMs—overcoming the limitations of conventional methods that are slow, low-resolution, and heavily reliant on expert interpretation. The result is a faster, more accurate, and more reliable toolkit for modern biologics development.

Empowering the Industry: Driving the Intelligent Transformation of Biologics R&D

Accurate identification, analysis, and prediction of antibody clipping variants and PTMs are critical to ensure the safety, efficacy, and stability of biotherapeutics. Traditional approaches, often manual and labor-intensive, suffer from low throughput, inconsistent accuracy, and complex data interpretation—posing significant bottlenecks in biologics development.

The Mirabo–CMP partnership offers a transformative solution through the fusion of "AI + advanced analytics." Their joint platform will automate and intelligently streamline variants and PTMs analysis, substantially boosting R&D efficiency and de-risking development. Moreover, grounded in key quality attributes of antibody therapeutics, the collaboration aims to deliver holistic solutions—from molecular design and engineering to CMC development—with integrated quality forecasting and analytical strategies.

Both parties reaffirmed their commitment to a collaborative framework built on "complementary strengths, long-term mutual benefit, and market-driven execution." They plan to deepen cooperation in technology development, product iteration, and commercialization—and explore expanding the solution to additional biologics modalities. Ultimately, they aim to provide the global biopharma industry with scalable, production-ready intelligent services that accelerate the next generation of life-saving therapies.

This partnership marks another major milestone in Mirabo Bio's vision to build a digital-biological ecosystem for biologics. Looking ahead, Mirabo will continue to forge alliances with world-leading scientific and technological partners to drive the deep integration of AI across the full biopharmaceutical value chain—from discovery and process development to commercial manufacturing—ushering in a new era of intelligent, efficient, and patient-centric drug development.

ABOUT Mirabo Biotechnology

Mirabo Biotechnology is a Hong Kong-headquartered, AI-driven biotech company pioneering intelligent solutions for protein therapeutic development from discovery through commercial manufacturing. Leveraging its proprietary MiRAiQ™ AI platform -- which integrates advanced in-silico analysis, AI-driven protein engineering, and bioprocess modeling—the company accelerates and de-risks biologics R&D by predicting molecular properties, optimizing design, and enhancing manufacturability at scale. Committed to transforming the biologics value chain with intelligent, data-driven workflows, the company's mission is to bring safer, more effective protein therapies to patients faster.

For more information about Mirabo Biotechnology and its AI-driven platform for intelligent biologics development, visit www.mirabobio.com.

ABOUT CMP Scientific

CMP Scientific is an innovative company focused on advancing capillary electrophoresis–mass spectrometry (CE-MS) technologies for biopharma applications. By combining innovation, precision, ease-of-use, and accessibility, CMP Scientific empowers scientists with tools that improve biotherapeutic characterization, accelerate development timelines, and enhance quality standards across the industry.

To learn more about CMP Scientific and how it is shaping the future of biopharmaceutical analysis, visit www.cmpscientific.com.

