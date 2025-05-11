Miracle-48 Launches in the U.S., Bringing Regenerative Skincare to the Forefront

Beauty-Stem debuted Miracle-48™ in the U.S., featuring a patented microsphere delivery system and exosome-derived extraction. The launch event included a live performance and testimonial by actress Victoria Summer, who praised the product's visible skin-renewing effects. Experts call it a breakthrough in medical-grade anti-aging skincare, as the brand begins its global expansion starting with the U.S. market.

LOS ANGELES, May 11, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Beauty-Stem Biomedical, a biotech-driven beauty and wellness company, officially unveiled its flagship product Miracle-48™ at a high-profile brand event held in Southern California. Attended by leaders from the business, medical, and philanthropic sectors, the evening marked a significant milestone for the brand's U.S. expansion and showcased its latest innovation in skin rejuvenation.

A Science-Based Breakthrough Years in the Making

Developed by an international R&D team led by Dr. Chai-Ching Lin, President of Power-Stem Biomedical, Miracle-48™ is the result of years of cross-disciplinary research and clinical testing. The formula blends regenerative science with modern skincare, powered by a patented microsphere delivery system that precisely carries and releases exosome-derived extraction deep into the skin's layers.

Each milliliter contains over 100,000 microspheres and 800 million active factors, delivering 48 skin-revitalizing ingredients that help reduce fine lines, dullness, and sagging—kickstarting the skin's natural renewal process.

Victoria Summer's Testimonial and Performance

International actress and singer Victoria Summer, fresh off a Best Supporting Actress win at Portugal's FARO International Film Festival, lit up the launch with a heartfelt live performance. She also shared her personal experience using Miracle-48™, saying it made a visible difference in her skin.

"In just two months, my skin looked smoother, firmer, and more radiant," said Victoria. "It brought back a youthful glow—and my confidence too."

Inspired by Beauty-Stem's mission, she now serves as the brand's global ambassador, supporting its message of natural beauty and wellness from the inside out.

A Promising Contender in the High-End Skincare Market

With demand growing for high-performance skincare backed by science, Miracle-48™ hits the U.S. at the right moment. "This isn't your average moisturizer," said Dr. Sahar Lashin, MD, PhD, founder of IntegrUtopia. "It brings medical-grade technology into daily routines—and raises the bar for what skincare can do."

Doctors, beauty experts, and media at the event called it a "game-changer" in anti-aging, with some describing it as a modern-day fountain of youth.

Global Strategy, Local Impact

The Los Angeles launch was more than just a product reveal—it marked the first major step in Beauty-Stem's global growth strategy. With North America as a key market, the brand plans to build its presence through continued innovation and strategic partnerships in regenerative skincare.

Beauty-Stem remains committed to delivering high-efficacy, science-backed solutions that support both beauty and long-term skin health for customers worldwide.

