Miracle Foundation Appoints Lisa Parrott as Chief Executive Officer

"Miracle Foundation is at an exciting inflection point," said Lisa Parrott, CEO of Miracle Foundation. "I am honored to join this incredible team and build on the organization's legacy of innovation, partnership, and impact. Together, we will continue expanding proven solutions that ensure every child has the opportunity to grow up in a safe, stable, and loving family."

Founded in 2000, Miracle Foundation strengthens families and partners with caregivers, governments, and communities to prevent unnecessary separation of children from their families. To date, Miracle Foundation has directly supported over 50,000 children and 10,000 families worldwide through its family-based care and systems-change approach.

At Miracle Foundation, Lisa will focus on expanding the reach of ThriveWell™, helping agencies, caseworkers, and caregivers as they work to ensure children grow up in safe, stable, and nurturing families. ThriveWell™ is a data-driven tool that helps governments and partners strengthen family-based care systems by tracking outcomes, supporting better decision-making, and reducing unnecessary family separation. This work advances Miracle Foundation's long-term vision of a family for every child in our lifetime.

Outgoing CEO Leslie Beasley praised the appointment and expressed confidence in Parrott's leadership.

"Lisa is an exceptional leader with deep global expertise, a strong systems mindset, and a genuine commitment to children and families," said Leslie Beasley, former CEO and current chairman of the Board of Directors for Miracle Foundation. "I am incredibly proud of what our team has built and thrilled to pass the torch to Lisa as Miracle Foundation enters its next phase of growth and impact. I look forward to continuing to support the organization in my role as the board chair."

Before joining Miracle Foundation, Parrott held leadership roles with leading global organizations, including Save the Children, the U.S. Peace Corps, Freedom from Hunger (now part of Grameen Foundation), and MicroSave. Her work has spanned Africa, Asia, Latin America, and the Caribbean, focusing on poverty reduction, access to health care and education, and violence prevention.

