Miracle Foundation Marks 26 Years with "A Family for Every Child" Pledge This Mother's Day

Miracle Foundation launches new initiative inviting individuals and communities to take action in ensuring every child grows up in a safe, stable, and loving family environment

AUSTIN, Texas, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Miracle Foundation, a global nonprofit dedicated to helping children thrive in families rather than institutions, today announced the launch of its "A Family for Every Child" Pledge, a new initiative designed to mobilize individuals, advocates, and communities around a shared commitment: ensuring every child grows up in a safe, stable, and loving family.

Founded on Mother's Day 26 years ago by Caroline Boudreaux during a life-changing trip to India, Miracle Foundation was born from a simple but powerful belief: every child deserves to grow up in a safe, loving family. Today, that mission continues to evolve through innovative solutions like ThriveWell, the organization's technology platform that equips child welfare agencies, caregivers, and frontline workers with real-time tools and data to strengthen families, improve care, and prevent unnecessary separation, built on Amazon Web Services technology.

Timed to coincide with Mother's Day, the pledge serves as a unifying call to action—inviting people everywhere to stand behind the belief that children belong in families, not institutions, and to actively support efforts that strengthen families and prevent unnecessary separation.

"At its core, this pledge is about alignment and action," said Lisa Parrott, CEO of Miracle Foundation. "It represents a shared commitment to bringing people together around a global movement to ensure every child has the opportunity to grow up in a family. This work is also aligned with the Global Charter for Children's Care Reform, which calls on us to strengthen families and prevent unnecessary separation, ensure safe, family-based alternative care, and ultimately end the use of institutions for children around the world."

By taking the pledge, participants affirm their belief that every child deserves the chance to thrive in a nurturing environment and commit to supporting solutions that prioritize family-based care. The initiative also encourages individuals to listen to and amplify the voices of children, while advocating for systems that protect and strengthen families worldwide.

The launch builds on Miracle Foundation's longstanding work to transform child welfare systems through family-based care, equipping organizations, caregivers, and governments with the tools and support needed to create lasting change.

As part of the campaign, the organization will engage its global network of supporters, partners, and advocates to help spread awareness, drive participation, and expand the movement leading into and beyond Mother's Day.

To learn more about the pledge and join the movement, visit: www.miraclefoundation.org/Pledge

Media Contact

Madeline Familia, Miracle Foundation, 1 [email protected], [email protected], www.miraclefoundation.org

SOURCE Miracle Foundation