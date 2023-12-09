Miracle on Winfield Scott: A Holiday Night Out in Elizabeth, NJ

"I encourage everyone to bring their families and friends to this momentous occasion", said Mayor J. Christian Bollwage. "This event is not just about lighting the tree, but a celebration of community and kicking off the Holiday season." Post this

This is a FREE event and open to the public. Participants are encouraged to embrace the festive atmosphere by wearing their favorite holiday scarves, and sweaters, adding an extra layer of warmth and cheer to the evening.

Elizabeth, NJ welcomes locals and visitors to experience the magic of the holiday season. "Come discover one of America's TOP Holiday Shopping Destinations in a whole new holiday light. This festive celebration embodies the spirit of the community offering a unique opportunity to visit the heart of Historic Midtown, one of our local shopping districts. Come revel in the joyous diverse ambiance of our vibrant city, join us, and discover all the wonders of the holidays in Elizabeth," said Jennifer Costa, the Executive Director of Elizabeth's Official Tourism Office-GoElizabethNJ.

Come one, come all, and be part of this magical evening as Elizabeth, New Jersey, welcomes the holiday season with its festivities. Join us for a night of joy, laughter, and the spectacular illumination of the city's holiday spirit!

For more detailed information about the "Miracle on Winfield Scott: A Holiday Night Out" and other exciting events in Elizabeth, please visit: https://www.goelizabethnj.com/events/this-weekend/

