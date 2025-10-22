MiraCosta College and National University Celebrate New Partnership to Expand Educational Pathways

Event held during National Transfer Student Week highlights the importance of seamless transfer pathways to advance student success

OCEANSIDE, Calif., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MiraCosta College and National University (NU) celebrated a new partnership with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) that expands access to higher education and creates seamless transfer opportunities for MiraCosta College students, employees, and alumni.

The signing ceremony, held at MiraCosta's Oceanside Campus Welcome Center—a modern, student-focused facility made possible through voter-supported Measure MM funds—took place during National Transfer Student Week. The event brought together leaders, faculty, and students from both institutions to mark a shared commitment to affordability, accessibility, and student success.

"This partnership underscores our mission to help students transition smoothly from MiraCosta to the next phase of their academic and professional journeys," said Dr. Sunny Cooke, superintendent/president of MiraCosta College. "Together with National University, we're building a bridge that supports lifelong learning and opens more doors for our students, employees, and alumni."

Through the new MOU, MiraCosta College students and recent alumni will benefit from exclusive tuition discounts and transfer support at National University including:

Students who complete an associate degree for transfer (ADT) are eligible for the ADT scholarship, which offers a 46 percent reduction in tuition upon transferring to National University within 36 months of ADT completion.

25 percent tuition discount for MiraCosta students who have completed a bachelor's degree and wish to pursue a master's degree.

25 percent tuition discount for MiraCosta employees pursuing most bachelor's and master's degrees.

15 percent tuition discount for MiraCosta employees pursuing doctoral programs, including the Dissertation Completion Pathway (DCP).

Flexible online and hybrid learning options for busy schedules.

Dedicated transfer support to guide students every step of the way.

"The partnership between National University and MiraCosta College will open more doors for nontraditional, working, and military students, providing more flexible, affordable, high-quality options to achieve their educational and career goals," said Dr. Mark D. Milliron, president and CEO of National University. "During National Transfer Student Week, it is important to celebrate and recognize the ways that together we can support our striving students."

"National University is proud to partner with MiraCosta College to strengthen the education pipeline and empower students to achieve their goals," said Dr. Gerardo de los Santos, vice president of community college relations at National University and inductee into the American Association of Community College Leadership Hall of Fame. "Both institutions share a deep commitment to high-quality education, access, and service to our communities."

The event included remarks from Dr. Cooke, Dr. Denee Pescamona, vice president of instruction at MiraCosta College; and representatives from National University, including Dr. Chris Graham, executive vice president of workforce and community education and president of the NU Foundation, and Dr. de los Santos. The ceremony concluded with the formal signing of the agreement and a student reflection on the importance of transfer opportunities.

As the home of the ANDers™ - students balancing careers, military service, families, and other commitments - National University champions nontraditional learners and was recently recognized by the American Council on Education and the Carnegie Foundation for its "Opportunity Colleges and Universities – Higher Access, Higher Earnings" designation. By combining NU's flexible Whole Human Education™ model with MiraCosta College's commitment to high-quality, accessible education, this partnership opens new pathways for student success across the region.

About MiraCosta College

A pillar of education in North San Diego County, MiraCosta College (miracosta.edu) has been transforming lives since its founding on September 3, 1934. The college serves over 27,000 students annually and offers over 80 certificates, associate degrees, university transfer pathways, and workforce training programs.

MiraCosta College is also among the select California community colleges offering bachelor's degrees, with its biomanufacturing program preparing students for high-demand careers in biotechnology. As a Hispanic-Serving Institution and a recognized leader in supporting veterans and military-affiliated students, MiraCosta College is committed to fostering inclusive student success.

Accredited by the ACCJC and WASC, MiraCosta College continues to shape the region's educational, economic, cultural, and social landscape, ensuring access to high-quality, affordable education for all.

About National University

National University, a Veteran-founded nonprofit, has been dedicated to meeting the needs of nontraditional, working, and military students by providing accessible, affordable higher education opportunities since 1971. As one of the largest private nonprofit universities in the U.S., NU offers over 150 online and on-campus programs with on-ground, online, hybrid, metaverse, four-week and eight-week classes, and group and individual models designed to help students reach their goals while balancing busy lives. Since its founding, the NU community has grown to 130,000 learners served per year—50,000 degree-seeking students and 80,000 workforce and professional development students—and 250,000 alumni around the globe, many of whom serve in helping industries such as business, education, health care, cybersecurity, and law and criminal justice. To learn more about National University's new possibilities in education including next-generation education, value-rich education, and whole human education, visit NU.edu.

Media Contact

Ashleigh Betz, National University, 760-889-3494, [email protected], https://www.nu.edu/

