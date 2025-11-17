Miranda Kuzma Joins Planet Depos as New Account Executive

"I am passionate about connecting with my clients, collaborating closely with team members across all departments, and continuously expanding my knowledge within the world of legal sales." Post this

"I am passionate about connecting with my clients, collaborating closely with team members across all departments, and continuously expanding my knowledge within the world of legal sales," said Miranda. "I am thrilled to join such an esteemed and dynamic team of professionals here at Planet Depos."

Now based in Alexandria, VA, Miranda looks forward to channeling her enthusiasm for client success as she fosters relationships throughout the U.S.

"We are so happy to welcome Miranda to Planet Depos," said Jennifer Parratt, Vice President of Sales. "Her extensive background in legal services and sales makes her a great addition to our growing team."

A graduate of DePaul University, Miranda also holds a Certificate in Culinary Arts from Kendall College, which speaks to her creativity and attention to detail. Outside of work, she enjoys cooking, crafting thoughtful, seasonal gifts, and spending time with her husband, their two sons – Wyatt (6) and Grant (4) – and their beloved Old English Sheepdog mix, Lulu.

About Planet Depos

Planet Depos leverages the latest litigation technology to provide comprehensive court reporting services across the U.S. and abroad. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., Planet Depos is the only independently-owned international court reporting firm led by court reporters and industry experts. Committed to best-in-class service with 24/7/365 support, Planet Depos has extensive experience reporting complex matters around the world, including depositions, arbitrations, and trials. At the forefront of innovation, Planet Depos partners with clients to streamline proceedings using industry-leading proprietary technology and digital solutions, such as remote depositions, legal videography, and digital court reporting. Visit planetdepos.com to learn more and schedule your next legal proceeding.

