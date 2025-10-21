MiraSol Health Hires Dr. Rahul Parimoo to Serve as Chief Medical Officer

Hiring our first chief medical officer is not only a milestone for MiraSol Health, but for our entire community. Dr. Parimoo's expertise ensures we can continue delivering care that is compassionate, compliant, and clinically excellent. Post this

"Hiring our first chief medical officer is not only a milestone for MiraSol Health, but for our entire community," said James Dismond, Chief Executive Officer of MiraSol Health. "Dr. Parimoo's expertise ensures we can continue delivering care that is compassionate, compliant, and clinically excellent. His leadership will be valuable for the next phase of our community-based care journey."

As CMO, Dr. Parimoo will oversee MiraSol Health's medical operations, guiding interdisciplinary teams, strengthening compliance with regulatory standards, and ensuring the highest quality of care. He will also spearhead the development of new programs for the chronically ill, ensuring they meet patients' specific needs.

"Joining MiraSol Health is deeply meaningful to me because it brings together my personal passion for delivering compassionate care and my professional experience in building patient-centered programs," said Dr. Parimoo. "I am proud to be part of a team that empowers patients and families to be active participants in their care, always valuing their choices and putting people over profit. I look forward to supporting MiraSol Health's mission of serving patients and their families with dignity and compassion."

Throughout his career, Dr. Parimoo has developed and led practices that improved patient outcomes, increased operational efficiency, and built a stronger collaboration between physicians and hospital administrations. His longstanding work with the Veterans Health Administration has also shaped his approach to care, emphasizing the values of dignity, compassion, and respect.

Dr. Parimoo will relocate to Beaufort County with his wife, a practicing pediatrician.

MiraSol Health is a community-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit healthcare organization providing palliative, hospice, and grief care services to patients and families in Beaufort, Jasper, Colleton, and Hampton Counties. For over 40 years, MiraSol Health has delivered compassionate care and support to those facing serious illness, end-of-life, and grief, regardless of their financial situation. To learn more, visit www.mirasolhealth.org.

