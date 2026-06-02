MiraSol Health opens new Walterboro office to expand access to community-based care

New location supports growing need for compassionate serious illness, end-of-life, and grief care services across the Lowcountry

BLUFFTON, S.C., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MiraSol Health, a leading nonprofit provider of compassionate serious illness management, end-of-life, and grief care services in Beaufort, Jasper, Colleton, and Hampton counties, proudly announced the opening of its new office in Walterboro, South Carolina.

Located at 113 E. Washington St., the office will serve as a central hub for MiraSol Health's care teams and staff to serve the Colleton and Hampton County communities, including a dedicated local nurse based in the office to care for patients and families throughout the region. Community members will be able to visit the office to learn more about MiraSol Health's services and connect with staff on resources available.

Since its founding more than 40 years ago, MiraSol Health has supported patients and families throughout the Lowcountry through some of life's most difficult moments. In 2025, the organization delivered 27,412 patient visits and provided more than $212,000 in unfunded care for underinsured and uninsured patients. The new Walterboro office reflects MiraSol Health's continued commitment to strengthening support and expanding care services across the region.

"We are honored to become a part of the Walterboro community," said James Dismond, CEO of MiraSol Health. "The opening of this office not only expands our geographic reach but reaffirms our mission to provide compassionate care to more patients and families when they need it most. As more people across the Lowcountry seek support, this location helps us stay closer to the communities we serve."

The opening marks another milestone in MiraSol Health's continued growth following its 2024 rebrand from Hospice Care of the Lowcountry.

"We are excited to welcome MiraSol Health to Walterboro and appreciate its commitment to providing resources and support close to home," Walterboro Main Street manager and tourism director Patricia Utsey Fleming said. "MiraSol has demonstrated a strong, community-driven foundation through the establishment of a steering committee made up of stakeholders from across the community. That approach is fostering meaningful collaboration focused on the needs of Walterboro and Colleton County residents. Their commitment to partnership and compassionate care will have a meaningful impact on our community."

To celebrate the opening, MiraSol Health will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony on June 9 at 9 a.m., featuring Colleton Coffee and light bites.

Community members, local leaders, and media are invited to attend the event to learn more about the organization's work and the dedicated team behind it.

About MiraSol Health

MiraSol Health is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) healthcare organization providing chronic/serious illness management, end-of-life care, and grief care services to patients and families in Beaufort, Jasper, Colleton and Hampton Counties. For over 40 years, MiraSol Health, formerly Hospice Care of the Lowcountry, has delivered compassionate care and support to those facing serious illness, end-of-life, and grief, regardless of their financial situation. To learn more, visit www.mirasolhealth.org.

Media Contact

Kristen Crutchley, Ascent Strategic Communications, 1 7042189362, [email protected]

SOURCE MiraSol Health