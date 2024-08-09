MIRC Acquires Iconic Guitar Parts Brand Mighty Mite from Westheimer Corporation

"We are excited to continue the 50-year track record of the Mighty Mite brand supplying the industry with quality replacement parts," says Jason Gano, CEO of MIRC. Post this

The acquisition of Mighty Mite is a strategic move for MIRC, enhancing its ability to provide high-quality replacement parts and expanding product offerings. This acquisition will allow MIRC to better serve its customers, offering a comprehensive range of products for both repair and customization of guitars.

MIRC has a longstanding reputation for excellence in the musical instrument industry, providing top-quality refurbished guitars to retailers across the country. The addition of Mighty Mite's extensive range of replacement parts will strengthen MIRC's position as a one-stop shop for all guitar needs.

"We believe that integrating Mighty Mite's products into our portfolio will provide significant value to our customers," added MIRC CFO Natalie Kyriakoudis. "This acquisition aligns with our commitment to quality and innovation, and we look forward to the opportunities it brings."

"I would like to take this opportunity to share a little information about Mighty Mite and about this significant asset purchase if you can indulge me?" asked Laura Gabel, CEO of Westheimer Corporation. "My father, Jack Westheimer founded Westheimer Corporation in 1959. To say he was a music industry pioneer does not quite capture the breadth of his role in the MI space. Jack was a founding partner with Young Park in Cor-Tek® and owned several manufacturing companies. Westheimer Corporation served as an importer and international distributor for proprietary brands such as Cort®, Cortez®, Groove Tools®, Kingston®, Harmony®, Teisco® and Mighty Mite just to name a few. I grew up in the industry attending trade shows and association meetings / trips dating back to the early 1970's. I traveled with Jack to the factories and referred to the people I met in the industry, as family. Westheimer Corp. was awarded ownership of the Mighty Mite trademark in 1982. I officially joined Westheimer Corporation in 1989 to restart Mighty Mite. My MI family relationships were primarily guitar focused, but Cor-Tek served an important role supplying all kinds of parts from the factory. We imported all we could to expand our inventory of replacement parts. Of greater significance is my relationship with the Park family. I am grateful for all the years they served as our supplier and manufactured Fender® Licensed Mighty Mite replacement necks. I am also thankful for our long-term relationship with Fender Musical Instrument Company ("FMIC") as a privileged licensee to sell Fender® replacement necks. Thank you FMIC, I have enjoyed my relationship with your legal team over the years. I would like to take this opportunity to thank our employees, Kim and Tony who have been with Westheimer Corporation since 1989 and 1995, respectively. We could not be where we are today without their hard work and dedication. Frank Falbo, a former employee, continues to be a Mighty Mite consultant and fan. Thank you to all current and former employees, suppliers, customers, consultants and MI family; all who helped build Mighty Mite into a successful brand. While we contemplated certain acquisitions, and at various junctions considered the sale of Mighty Mite, we chose to wait for the perfect fit. With all our history, I wanted to find a company who would honor our history and embrace our future for Mighty Mite. MIRC can provide a comprehensive resource for guitar builders from large OEM factories to luthiers. I have a great deal of respect for Natalie and Jason and believe they will shepherd the Mighty Mite brand forward with great passion, knowledge and integrity.

For more information about MIRC and its services, please visit www.mircweb.com. For more details on Mighty Mite, visit www.mightymite.com.

About MIRC, LLC: MIRC (Musical Instrument Reclamation Corporation) is the largest wholesaler of quality used guitars in the United States. Founded in 1993, MIRC partners with major manufacturers and retailers to refurbish and resell used guitars, ensuring that musicians have access to top-quality instruments at affordable prices. With a focus on excellence and innovation, MIRC continues to lead the industry in the reclamation and distribution of musical instruments.

About Mighty Mite: Mighty Mite, founded in the 1970s by Randy Zacuto, is a renowned supplier of replacement guitar parts, including necks, bodies, and other universal components. Acquired by Westheimer Corporation in 1982, Mighty Mite has been a trusted name in the industry for decades, known for its high-quality products and commitment to musicians' needs.

About Westheimer Corporation: Westheimer Corporation, established in 1953, is a respected name in the musical instrument industry. Known for its innovation and commitment to quality, Westheimer has been instrumental in developing and distributing a wide range of musical instruments and accessories.

