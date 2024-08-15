MIRC Announces Relocation of Corporate Headquarters to La Vergne, TN

"This new location is not only a testament to our growth but also a strategic move to streamline our operations and continue delivering exceptional value to our customers." said MIRC CEO, Jason Gano. Post this

"We are thrilled to move our headquarters to La Vergne," said MIRC CEO, Jason Gano. "This new location is not only a testament to our growth but also a strategic move to streamline our operations and continue delivering exceptional value to our customers. The larger space will allow us to better manage our extensive inventory and improve our refurbishment processes, ultimately supporting our mission to provide top-quality instruments to musicians everywhere. The new building is also far more energy efficient with features like LED lighting, skylights and a modern high-efficiency HVAC system. This emphasis on energy efficiency aligns well with the Circular Economy practices inherent in our business model."

The new headquarters boasts modern amenities and a layout designed to foster collaboration and innovation among MIRC's dedicated team. The move will also create new job opportunities in the La Vergne area, further contributing to the local economy.

MIRC's relocation marks a significant milestone in the company's history, aligning with its vision for the future. The company remains committed to maintaining the high standards of quality and service that have made it a trusted name in the musical instrument industry.

For more information about MIRC and its services, please visit www.mircweb.com, www.franklinguitarworks.com and www.mightymite.com.

About MIRC: MIRC (Musical Instrument Reclamation Corporation) is the largest wholesaler of quality refurbished guitars and parts in the United States. Founded in 1993, MIRC partners with major manufacturers and retailers to refurbish and resell used guitars, ensuring that musicians have access to top-quality instruments at affordable prices. With a focus on excellence and innovation, MIRC continues to lead the industry in the reclamation and distribution of musical instruments.

