MIRhosting Expands Colocation Footprint with New Dedicated Data Rooms in Amsterdam

MIRhosting, a leading provider of enterprise-grade colocation and IT infrastructure services in Europe, proudly announces the launch of two dedicated, fully equipped data rooms at its newest location within the NorthC data center in Nieuwegein. This strategic expansion strengthens MIRhosting's colocation capabilities, directly addressing the growing demand for reliable and scalable colocation solutions in the greater Amsterdam region.

AMSTERDAM, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With immediate availability and ample power capacity, MIRhosting welcomes customers seeking robust infrastructure solutions amidst Amsterdam's current power constraints. The new facility is seamlessly integrated into MIRhosting's transport network, offering direct connectivity to prominent carrier hubs such as Nikhef, Equinix AM5/AM7 in Amsterdam, and Equinix FR5/FR7 in Frankfurt, ensuring high-performance connectivity directly to client racks.

Highlights of MIRhosting's new colocation facility include: