Miriam Landis' new book celebrates diverse young dancers -- LAUREN IN THE LIMELIGHT is "impossible to put down"

Kirkus Reviews calls LAUREN IN THE LIMELIGHT "Impossible to put down, even if if ballet isn't your thing." Published by Rhododendron Press, LAUREN IN THE LIMELIGHT is available from Bookshop.org, Amazon, B&N, and your local bookstore.

SEATTLE, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LAUREN IN THE LIMELIGHT is a new middle grade book by author Miriam Landis, set in the world of ballet. For fans of the classic novel BALLET SHOES, its a coming-of-age dance story reimagined for a diverse new generation!

