Miriam Landis' new book celebrates diverse young dancers -- LAUREN IN THE LIMELIGHT is "impossible to put down"

SEATTLE, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LAUREN IN THE LIMELIGHT is a new middle grade book by author Miriam Landis, set in the world of ballet. For fans of the classic novel BALLET SHOES, its a coming-of-age dance story reimagined for a diverse new generation!
Kirkus Reviews calls it "Impossible to put down—even if ballet isn't your thing."
As she begins 6th grade, Lauren Lightfoot wants nothing more than to get her first pair of pointe shoes, enjoy her love for ballet, and spend time with her friends. Lauren and her friends Bryan and Serena are challenged to define themselves both on stage and in the world when they audition for the Pacific Northwest Ballet School and compete for roles in the spring recital.
Published by Rhododendron Press, LAUREN IN THE LIMELIGHT is available from Bookshop.org, Amazon, B&N, and most importantly, your local indie bookstore.
370 Pages | 5-1/2 x 8-1/2 | Middle Grade (9 and up) | 9798988307822 (hc)
$29.99 9798988307808 (pb) | $17.99 9798988307815 (ebook) | $9.99
