Mirrix Launches to Give Users of the STEP platform from Stibo Systems a Smarter Way to Manage Images, Documents, and other Digital Assets

"With Mirrix, users of the STEP platform can finally manage digital assets as efficiently as product data — in one unified platform." – Martin Kjeldsen, Founder, Unit of Measure Post this

"STEP already knows your products, structure, and users. Mirrix simply unlocks that potential for digital assets," says Martin Kjeldsen, Founder of Unit of Measure. "It bridges the gap between product data and media workflows, so every team can move faster - without ever duplicating files or switching systems."

Tailored for Real Users of Digital Assets

Mirrix is designed with the diverse needs of STEP customers in mind:

Marketing teams can quickly find approved visuals, review creative in context, and ensure brand consistency.

Product managers get visual oversight of images and documents linked to each product, complete with rich metadata extracted by AI.

Sales teams and external partners can access curated, up-to-date assets – without waiting on someone to send them.

Regulatory and compliance roles benefit from structured tagging, accessibility insights, and certification logos – all directly linked to product records.

Built for the Files You Work With Every Day

Mirrix supports the file types that matter most to STEP customers and has powerful search and filtering tools make it easy to find what you need fast.

Why Mirrix?

No duplication of files – assets remain stored and governed inside STEP

AI-powered enrichment – generate alt text, descriptions, accessibility tags, and search terms automatically

Role-based UX – tailored views and permissions for marketing, product, legal, and more

Seamless collaboration – share, review, and annotate assets with internal and external stakeholders

👉 Learn more and see Mirrix in action at getmirrix.com

About Unit of Measure

Founded by ex-Stibo Systems employee, Martin Kjeldsen, Unit of Measure is a consultancy company focused on delivering services around the STEP technology developed by Stibo Systems.

With offices in Denmark and India, Unit of Measure offers STEP implementations, enhancements and support to organisations running STEP.

With Mirrix, they now also offer value-adding software that extends the use cases for the STEP platform.

For more information, visit unitofmeasure.com.

Media Contact

Martin Kjeldsen, Unit of Measure, 45 53761500, [email protected], https://unitofmeasure.com/

SOURCE Unit of Measure