Mirrix Launches to Give Users of the STEP platform from Stibo Systems a Smarter Way to Manage Images, Documents, and other Digital Assets

Mirrix is a new Digital Asset Management (DAM) solution built exclusively for STEP users — helping teams manage images, documents, and other digital assets directly inside STEP, without relying on third-party systems. With role-based workflows, AI-powered metadata, and zero file duplication, Mirrix brings a faster, smarter DAM experience to marketing, product, and compliance teams alike.
SKANDERBORG, Denmark, Sept. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Unit of Measure is proud to announce the official launch of Mirrix, a next-generation Digital Asset Management (DAM) add-on designed specifically for organizations using the STEP platform from Stibo Systems.
Unlike traditional third-party DAMs that require separate infrastructure and complex integrations, Mirrix works directly on top of the STEP platform, keeping all images, documents, and other digital assets stored and governed natively inside STEP.
"STEP already knows your products, structure, and users. Mirrix simply unlocks that potential for digital assets," says Martin Kjeldsen, Founder of Unit of Measure. "It bridges the gap between product data and media workflows, so every team can move faster - without ever duplicating files or switching systems."
Tailored for Real Users of Digital Assets
Mirrix is designed with the diverse needs of STEP customers in mind:
- Marketing teams can quickly find approved visuals, review creative in context, and ensure brand consistency.
- Product managers get visual oversight of images and documents linked to each product, complete with rich metadata extracted by AI.
- Sales teams and external partners can access curated, up-to-date assets – without waiting on someone to send them.
- Regulatory and compliance roles benefit from structured tagging, accessibility insights, and certification logos – all directly linked to product records.
Built for the Files You Work With Every Day
Mirrix supports the file types that matter most to STEP customers and has powerful search and filtering tools make it easy to find what you need fast.
Why Mirrix?
- No duplication of files – assets remain stored and governed inside STEP
- AI-powered enrichment – generate alt text, descriptions, accessibility tags, and search terms automatically
- Role-based UX – tailored views and permissions for marketing, product, legal, and more
- Seamless collaboration – share, review, and annotate assets with internal and external stakeholders
👉 Learn more and see Mirrix in action at getmirrix.com
About Unit of Measure
Founded by ex-Stibo Systems employee, Martin Kjeldsen, Unit of Measure is a consultancy company focused on delivering services around the STEP technology developed by Stibo Systems.
With offices in Denmark and India, Unit of Measure offers STEP implementations, enhancements and support to organisations running STEP.
With Mirrix, they now also offer value-adding software that extends the use cases for the STEP platform.
For more information, visit unitofmeasure.com.
Media Contact
Martin Kjeldsen, Unit of Measure, 45 53761500, [email protected], https://unitofmeasure.com/
