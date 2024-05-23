Mirror Lake Inn lands on Travel + Leisure's 500 best hotels in the world for 2023

"We consider ourselves lucky to have stayed there for 25 (or more?) of those years!" – K.S.B. via Facebook. Post this

According to Travel + Leisure, several hundred thousand votes were cast from October 2022 to February 2023 in a multitude of global regions. The ratings were based on rooms/facilities, location, service, food, and value.

Writer Jessica Vadillo penned the section titled, Travel + Leisure Readers' Five Favorite New York State Resorts of 2023. She also edited The Best 500 Hotels category.

"The endless hiking trails, extraordinary lakes, and storied mountain ranges of upstate New York are a balm for busy travelers from around the world," wrote Vadillo. The passage speaks to the beauty that surrounds the Mirror Lake Inn, and is at the fingertips of its many guests.

"All the amenities and wonderful location but more than that, in my experience, is the wonderful staff!" – 55 + Life Magazine via Facebook.

"Beautiful - a must setting to retreat to for mind, body and soul cleansing" – J.U.P. via Facebook.

"Most beautiful getaway on the planet" - R.A.H. via Facebook.

The time-honored property, AAA Four Diamond rated the past 40 straight years, offers 124 units all with views of Mirror Lake and the surrounding Adirondack High Peaks. No lodging faces away from these stunning vistas. With summer season edging closer by the day, visitors will enjoy a heated outdoor pool; private beach on Mirror Lake with complimentary boats; a world-class European spa featuring salon, salt therapy room, indoor lap pool, sauna, Jacuzzi, and a new and expanded fitness center with the same awe-inspiring and motivating views.

Mirror Lake Inn guests will also enjoy the fact that no resort fees are ever charged for the use of these amenities.

Foodies will appreciate the property's signature Four Diamond restaurant, The View, renowned for showcasing the terroir of the Adirondacks. A bar dining menu is also available at the adjacent The View Lounge.

But if the pub scene is more your vibe, the lakeside Cottage Café serves lunch and dinner accompanied by your favorite beverages. Service is both inside and outside overlooking Mirror Lake. In winter, the Cottage Café is the quintessential apres ski spot.

In recent years, the Mirror Lake Inn has also received plaudits from USA Today 10Best as the top waterfront hotel in the Northeast; the Albany Times Union for best hotel in the Capital Region; OnTheSnow.com for best ski hotel in the East and among the best in North America; by Conde Nast Traveler for second best resort in the Mid-Atlantic region; and by Wine Spectator with its (two glass) Best of Award of Excellence for The View Restaurant.

The AAA Four Diamond Mirror Lake Inn Resort and Spa is a luxury lakefront resort offering an authentic Adirondack experience. The Inn, rated Four Diamond for 40 consecutive years, presents both Four Diamond world-class cuisine and casual dining options, with impeccable service amid awe-inspiring views. Only one other property in New York State (located in Manhattan), has maintained the Four Diamond designation longer than Mirror Lake Inn. It is the only property in Lake Placid that combines Four Diamond lodging and dining. The Inn's renowned Lake Placid spa pampers the body and refreshes the mind with a comprehensive menu of services. The Inn is conveniently located one block from the restaurants and shops on Main Street in Lake Placid.

