MirrorWeb Raises $63M of Growth Capital from Mainsail Partners

"Mainsail's investment and operational resources will help us continue to support financial institutions as they navigate this environment and to meet their compliance and digital preservation needs." - David Clee, co-founder and CEO of MirrorWeb Post this

Founded in 2016, MirrorWeb provides unified communications supervision software to financial services firms, governments, and other regulated industries across the globe. MirrorWeb's Insight platform enables firms to capture, archive, and monitor communications across channels, including websites, mobile, email, instant messaging, and social media. The platform facilitates compliance with digital communication regulations and helps firms remain both compliant and audit-ready.

"MirrorWeb's robust and user-friendly SaaS platform is trusted by organizations globally to help them keep pace with the proliferation of communication channels and proactively improve their compliance management," said David Farsai, Partner at Mainsail Partners. "We are excited to partner with the MirrorWeb team to continue to deliver the product innovation and support that helps customers meet their regulatory goals."

"MirrorWeb has demonstrated a commitment to delivering strong customer service and innovative products. We look forward to working with Dave, Phil, and the entire team to double down on this focus, bringing peace of mind to customers facing increasing regulatory pressures," said Garret Jackson, Vice President at Mainsail Partners.

As part of this investment, David Farsai and Garret Jackson of Mainsail Partners will join the MirrorWeb Board of Directors, along with Romir Bosu, the CEO of Nadavon Capital Partners. DC Advisory served as the exclusive financial advisor to MirrorWeb in this transaction.

About MirrorWeb:

MirrorWeb helps organizations meet their compliance and digital preservation needs faster and more easily than ever before. It provides a unified communications supervision solution for firms in the financial services sector, from those just registering with the SEC to the world's largest global asset managers.

About Mainsail Partners:

Mainsail Partners is a growth equity firm that partners with founders of bootstrapped software companies to help them realize their potential. For more than 20 years, Mainsail has been helping management teams navigate the challenges and opportunities that come with rapidly scaling a software company. The firm includes women and men who are former software company operators who have seen these challenges first-hand. Mainsail offers assistance across various functional areas, including talent, finance, customer success, sales and marketing, product management, and R&D. With offices in Austin and San Francisco, the firm has raised over $2.2 billion in committed capital and invested in more than seventy companies. For more information, visit www.mainsailpartners.com or follow the firm on LinkedIn.

