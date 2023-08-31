Miru Surpasses Critical Milestone in Durability Testing

"This significant achievement demonstrates the reliability and durability of Miru's technology, and underscores our commitment to delivering innovative and high-performance window solutions." Tweet this

The 50,000 cycle test is an accelerated version of ASTM E2141 testing conditions, with 1 Sun irradiance at 85C and an extreme accelerated cycle time of one minute. The ASTM E2141 test is the industry standard for materials, products, systems, and services for electrochromic windows. To reach 50,000 cycles is considered to meet 50 years of operation for electrochromic windows in buildings.

"Through this intense testing, Miru has validated our eWindow technology and confirmed our key materials, system and manufacturing design considerations," said Curtis Berlinguette, Founder and CEO, Miru Smart Technologies. "This significant achievement demonstrates the reliability and durability of Miru's technology, and underscores our commitment to delivering innovative and high-performance window solutions."

