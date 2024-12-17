MIS Security Expands School Protection Services with Schenectady School District Partnership

MIS Security has partnered with the Schenectady School District to implement its advanced RONIN Threat Detection System, enhancing the district's security measures. The system will provide proactive monitoring and alerts to improve response times and ensure a safer environment for students and staff.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MIS Security, an advanced security solution provider for educational institutions, is proud to announce the addition of the Schenectady School District to its growing list of clients benefiting from its cutting-edge RONIN Threat Detection System as voted upon at their most recent Board of Education meeting. The partnership reflects MIS Security's ongoing commitment to enhancing safety and security across school systems nationwide.