Misfits Gaming Announces Carter Cohens Success Managing Their Roblox Title

Michigan teen Carter Cohen turns a passion project into a leading game on Roblox, highlighting new investment potential

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- At just 19 years old, Carter Cohen is making headlines in the digital world after earning six figures from games he's helped develop on Roblox. Known online as "P1nnac3Ie" or "Pinnacle," Cohen manages Ghoul://Re, one of the top-performing games on the platform, with a thriving community and consistent revenue growth.

Roblox, once considered a simple kids' game, has rapidly transformed into a multibillion-dollar ecosystem of user-generated content. Developers like Cohen are at the forefront of this shift, leveraging the platform to build full-scale interactive experiences and monetizable digital products.

Under his management, Ghoul://Re has attracted hundreds of thousands of players with its immersive gameplay and frequent content updates. In 2023, Cohen also contributed to Untitled Gym Game, a surprise hit that reportedly generated over $100,000 in just one month. His creative direction and technical oversight earned him a leadership role at MisfitGaming, the studio behind both titles.

As Roblox continues to evolve into a serious business platform, industry experts are paying closer attention to its creator economy. Roblox's 2023 update on creator earnings noted that developers earned over $700 million collectively in a single year.

"Once my ambition burns out, I'm no longer human," Cohen said—offering a glimpse into the drive behind his success.

With over 70 million daily active users, Roblox isn't just a game—it's a launching pad for the next generation of digital entrepreneurs. As young creators like Carter Cohen continue to turn pixels into profit, the platform is emerging as a potential hotbed for investors and tech visionaries alike.

