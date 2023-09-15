Misfits Gaming Group Supports Go Pink Challenge Benefitting Boca Raton Regional Hospital Foundation in the Fight Against Breast Cancer

Misfits Gaming Group (Misfits) has partnered with the Boca Raton Regional Hospital Foundation to provide support for the Go Pink Challenge, supporting patients fighting breast cancer diagnosis with a Charity Stream-a-thon.

Misfits will be bringing together creators to raise money through their stream. Participating creators will have a link during their stream to donate directly to the cause. Misfits creators include Snifferish, Inviicta, LunchTime, MrsChimChim, SurfnBoy, Shaya, and Wanted.

The Go Pink Challenge is a yearlong fundraising campaign where the funds are used to purchase important technology that will allow the hospital to provide the most advanced care for patients. The program also enables Boca Raton Regional Hospital, part of Baptist Health, to implement vital programs and services to aid patients in their cancer diagnosis. This challenge is a community-based initiative to fight against breast cancer.

"We're honored to support our partners, Baptist Health, in giving back to the local community and supporting such a great cause like the Go Pink Challenge," said Justin Stefanovic, Senior Vice President at Misfits Gaming Group. "We love what the Go Pink Challenge stands for with resiliency, courage, and that we're all in this together."

"The Go Pink Challenge is such an important fundraising event for Boca Raton Regional Hospital Foundation. It impacts the lives of all our patients and families," said Mark Larkin, Boca Raton Regional Hospital Foundation President. "Baptist Health is thrilled to partner with Misfits Gaming Group in our efforts and appreciate their continued support in the fight against breast cancer."

About Misfits Gaming Group (Misfits)

Misfits Gaming Group (Misfits) is an interactive entertainment and lifestyle company that inspires and empowers the Next-Gen gaming community to embrace and express their individuality. Misfits is focused on fueling creator talent and fielding competitive teams. MGG invests in creators and dreamers everywhere, from Minecraft blocks to chess squares. Misfits also compete in some of the most successful video game titles worldwide, including being permanent partners in franchised esports leagues such as Activision-Blizzard's Overwatch League (Florida Mayhem) and Activision-Blizzard's Call of Duty League (Florida Mutineers), along with other popular gaming titles such as Rocket League and VALORANT. Misfits utilize world-class management and a deep understanding of the esports and gaming ecosystems to capitalize on the rampant global enthusiasm for gaming and establish fruitful partnerships with international brands and organizations.

About Baptist Health

Baptist Health is the largest healthcare organization in the region, with 12 hospitals, more than 27,000 employees, 4,000 physicians and 200 outpatient centers, urgent care facilities and physician practices spanning across Miami-Dade, Monroe, Broward and Palm Beach counties. Baptist Health has internationally renowned centers of excellence in cancer, cardiovascular care, orthopedics and sports medicine, and neurosciences. In addition, it includes Baptist Health Medical Group; Baptist Health Quality Network; and The Baptist Health PineApp, a virtual health platform. A not-for-profit organization supported by philanthropy and committed to its faith-based charitable mission of medical excellence, Baptist Health has been recognized by Fortune as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For in America and by Ethisphere as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies.

